Trending
Advertisement
TV
Jan. 25, 2022 / 2:31 PM

Disney+ greenlights 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' series

By Sommer Brokaw

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Author Rick Riordan said Tuesday that Disney+ has greenlit a series based on his best-selling novel series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, after nearly two years in development.

"The wait is over, demigods, Riordan said in a message on Disney's Twitter page. "I am thrilled to be the first to tell you that Percy Jackson and the Olympians is really, truly and for sure coming to your screens. The smart folks at Disney+ have given us the greenlight."

Advertisement

"And the best part is James Bobin is on board as our pilot director," Riordan added.

Riordan also said "we are in great hands," because Bobin recently directed the pilot for Disney+'s Mysterious Benedict Society, which he loved, he knows his Percy Jackson books well, and his children are also fans.

Casting is underway for the epic adventure fantasy series slated to go into production this summer, according to a synopsis in a statement by Disney+.

The story follows 12-year-old demigod Percy Jackson, who the sky god Zeus accuses of stealing his master lightning bolt. Jackson then must travel across America to find it and restore order to Olympus while coming to terms with newfound supernatural powers.

Advertisement

In June 2020, Riordan said he didn't like film adaptations of his fantasy novels based on their scripts, saying his stories were put "through a meat grinder," but he had high hopes for the Disney+ series in development.

Riordan and Jon Steinberg (Black Sails, FX's upcoming The Old Man), along with Bobin, will write the pilot for the Disney Branded Television series produced by 20th Television.

Steinberg and Dan Shotz will serve as executive producers, alongside Bobin, Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe and Gotham Group's Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, and D.J. Goldberg.

"With Rick Riordan, Jon Steinberg and Dan Shotz leading our creative team, we're deep into creating a compelling TV series worthy of the heroic mythological characters that millions of Percy Jackson readers know are well-worth caring about, and we're eager to invite Disney+ audiences into stories that are true to the blockbuster franchise and full of anticipation, humor, surprise and mystery," Disney Branded Television President Ayo Davis said in the statement.

Read More

'The Mighty Ducks': Josh Duhamel joins Season 2 of Disney+ series 'Book of Boba Fett' poster highlights Thundercat as body mod artist Guillermo del Toro's 'Pinocchio' coming in December, teaser released

Latest Headlines

Showtime cancels 'American Rust' crime drama after one season
TV // 17 minutes ago
Showtime cancels 'American Rust' crime drama after one season
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Showtime has canceled "American Rust," starring Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney, about three months after its first-season finale.
Milo Ventimiglia says 'This is Us' ending is 'bittersweet'
TV // 6 hours ago
Milo Ventimiglia says 'This is Us' ending is 'bittersweet'
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Milo Ventimiglia discussed filming the sixth and final season of "This is Us" on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."
'The Mighty Ducks': Josh Duhamel joins Season 2 of Disney+ series
TV // 6 hours ago
'The Mighty Ducks': Josh Duhamel joins Season 2 of Disney+ series
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Josh Duhamel will star with Lauren Graham in "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers" following Emilio Estevez's departure.
Lady Gaga says 'House of Gucci' cast stayed in character during filming
TV // 7 hours ago
Lady Gaga says 'House of Gucci' cast stayed in character during filming
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga discussed how she and the rest of her castmates stayed in character during filming of "House of Gucci" while appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
'The Lost Symbol': Peacock cancels series after one season
TV // 7 hours ago
'The Lost Symbol': Peacock cancels series after one season
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- "The Lost Symbol," an action-adventure series based on the Dan Brown novel, won't return for a second season at Peacock.
Julianna Margulies to host International Holocaust Remembrance Day specials
TV // 8 hours ago
Julianna Margulies to host International Holocaust Remembrance Day specials
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- "The Good Wife" actress Julianna Margulies will host two specials for CBS and MTV in honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
WWE 'Raw': Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley have 'Royal Rumble' weigh in
TV // 8 hours ago
WWE 'Raw': Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley have 'Royal Rumble' weigh in
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and his upcoming opponent Bobby Lashley had a weigh in for their match at the "Royal Rumble" on "Raw."
Dylan McDermott to play new lead on 'FBI: Most Wanted'
TV // 8 hours ago
Dylan McDermott to play new lead on 'FBI: Most Wanted'
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Dylan McDermott will exit "Law & Order: Organized Crime" and replace Julian McMahon as the star of "FBI: Most Wanted."
'Ghosts': CBS renews sitcom for Season 2
TV // 8 hours ago
'Ghosts': CBS renews sitcom for Season 2
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- "Ghosts," a series starring Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar, will return for a second season on CBS.
Ana Gasteyer says her 'American Auto' character is no Michael Scott of 'The Office'
TV // 11 hours ago
Ana Gasteyer says her 'American Auto' character is no Michael Scott of 'The Office'
NEW YORK Jan. 25 (UPI) -- "Saturday Night Live" alum Ana Gasteyer says Katherine Hastings, the top executive she portrays on NBC's "American Auto," is no typical workplace sitcom supervisor.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Cyndi Lauper's 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun' video passes 1B views on YouTube
Cyndi Lauper's 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun' video passes 1B views on YouTube
Tupac Shakur 'Wake Me When I'm Free' museum opens in Los Angeles
Tupac Shakur 'Wake Me When I'm Free' museum opens in Los Angeles
'Phoenix Rising': Evan Rachel Wood says Marilyn Manson experience 'not unique'
'Phoenix Rising': Evan Rachel Wood says Marilyn Manson experience 'not unique'
Hudson Madsen, son of actor Michael Madsen, dies at age 26
Hudson Madsen, son of actor Michael Madsen, dies at age 26
Sundance movie review: 'Sharp Stick' is sincerely personal, but troubling
Sundance movie review: 'Sharp Stick' is sincerely personal, but troubling
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement