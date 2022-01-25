Trending
Advertisement
TV
Jan. 25, 2022 / 7:22 AM

WWE 'Raw': Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley have 'Royal Rumble' weigh in

By Wade Sheridan

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and his upcoming opponent Bobby Lashley had a weigh in for their match at the Royal Rumble on Raw.

Lashley arrived onto the scene first with his manager MVP and was wearing appropriate attire for a weigh in on Monday.

Advertisement

Lesnar came second with his advocate Paul Heyman, but was taking the weigh in less seriously as he was wearing jeans, a flannel shirt and a cowboy hat.

Lashley stepped onto the scale and weighed 273 pounds, followed by Lesnar who came in at 286 pounds.

Lashley said Lesnar was acting like a fool and promised to give Lesnar the shortest championship reign of Lesnar's career. The Beast then got on the microphone and joked about Lashley winning, referring to him once again as Bobby Who before he exited the ring.

Lesnar and Lashley clash for the WWE Championship Saturday at the Royal Rumble.

Advertisement

Also on Raw, The Miz threw a birthday celebration for his wife Maryse and filled the ring with family photos and gifts.

The Miz gifted Maryse a painting of themselves dressed as royalty, a new purse and the brick Maryse used to attack Beth Phoenix last week.

Phoenix and her husband Edge then interrupted the party and beat up The Miz's security team. The Hall of Fame couple destroyed The Miz and Maryse's gifts including the painting.

Edge ended things by sending a security guard crashing through Maryse's birthday cake with a Powerbomb. Edge and Beth Phoenix will face off against The Miz and Maryse at the Royal Rumble.

Randy Orton and Riddle of RK-Bro were challenged by Raw Tag Team Champions Chad Gable and Otis of Alpha Academy to a spelling bee. The contest was the first of the Alpha Academy's Academic Challenge that will take place over the coming weeks on Raw.

Gable, despite flaunting how he had just graduated with a master's degree with a 4.0 GPA, accidentally spelled out dissolution when he was supposed to spell out disillusion. Orton then won the spelling bee for his team after he correctly spelled out dumbbell.

Advertisement

Gable then battled Orton in a one-on-one match where Gable was able to hold his own against The Viper. Gable was able to apply the Ankle Lock on Orton when suddenly Riddle attacked Otis outside the ring with his scooter.

Orton escaped the Ankle Lock and nailed Gable with an RKO in order to win the match. Riddle, due to RK-Bro winning the spelling bee, then got to choose next week's academic challenge. Riddle said he was taking things back to gym class and challenged the Alpha Academy to a scooter race.

Other moments from Raw included Bianca Belair defeating Women's Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina; Kevin Owens defeating United States Champion Damian Priest by disqualification; Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan and 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke defeating Women's Tag Team Champion Carmella, Tamina and Nikki A.S.H.; AJ Styles defeating Austin Theory; Rey and Dominik Mysterio defeating The Street Profits and Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch getting into a war of words with her Royal Rumble opponent Doudrop.

Advertisement

Read More

'WWE 2K22': Wrestlers help develop the video game in new trailer WWE 'Raw': Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley collide, The Usos attack What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'The Lost Symbol': Peacock cancels series after one season
TV // 1 minute ago
'The Lost Symbol': Peacock cancels series after one season
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- "The Lost Symbol," an action-adventure series based on the Dan Brown novel, won't return for a second season at Peacock.
Julianna Margulies to host International Holocaust Remembrance Day specials
TV // 22 minutes ago
Julianna Margulies to host International Holocaust Remembrance Day specials
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- "The Good Wife" actress Julianna Margulies will host two specials for CBS and MTV in honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
Dylan McDermott to play new lead on 'FBI: Most Wanted'
TV // 53 minutes ago
Dylan McDermott to play new lead on 'FBI: Most Wanted'
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Dylan McDermott will exit "Law & Order: Organized Crime" and replace Julian McMahon as the star of "FBI: Most Wanted."
'Ghosts': CBS renews sitcom for Season 2
TV // 1 hour ago
'Ghosts': CBS renews sitcom for Season 2
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- "Ghosts," a series starring Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar, will return for a second season on CBS.
Ana Gasteyer says her 'American Auto' character is no Michael Scott of 'The Office'
TV // 4 hours ago
Ana Gasteyer says her 'American Auto' character is no Michael Scott of 'The Office'
NEW YORK Jan. 25 (UPI) -- "Saturday Night Live" alum Ana Gasteyer says Katherine Hastings, the top executive she portrays on NBC's "American Auto," is no typical workplace sitcom supervisor.
Amy Schneider clinches second-longest Jeopardy! winning streak
TV // 18 hours ago
Amy Schneider clinches second-longest Jeopardy! winning streak
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Reigning "Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider won her 39th consecutive game in Monday night's episode, surpassing Matt Amodio to clinch the second-longest winning streak in the show's history.
'And Just Like That' cast talk bringing diverse stories to series on 'Drew'
TV // 18 hours ago
'And Just Like That' cast talk bringing diverse stories to series on 'Drew'
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- "And Just Like That" stars Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman and Sarita Choudhury discussed how the "Sex and the City" sequel series introduced new characters of color while appearing on "The Drew Barrymore Show."
'Book of Boba Fett' poster highlights Thundercat as body mod artist
TV // 20 hours ago
'Book of Boba Fett' poster highlights Thundercat as body mod artist
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Disney+ shared a new poster for "The Book of Boba Fett," a "Star Wars" series starring Temuera Morrison.
Dylan Dreyer returns to 'Today' after son Russell's birth
TV // 21 hours ago
Dylan Dreyer returns to 'Today' after son Russell's birth
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- "Today" meteorologist Dylan Dreyer gave an update on her family during her first day back from maternity leave.
'Love is Blind: Japan' trailer shows contestants find love
TV // 23 hours ago
'Love is Blind: Japan' trailer shows contestants find love
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- "Love is Blind: Japan," a spinoff of the dating reality series "Love is Blind," is coming to Netflix in February.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Harry Potter' Broadway star James Snyder fired over misconduct complaint
'Harry Potter' Broadway star James Snyder fired over misconduct complaint
Cyndi Lauper's 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun' video passes 1B views on YouTube
Cyndi Lauper's 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun' video passes 1B views on YouTube
'Phoenix Rising': Evan Rachel Wood says Marilyn Manson experience 'not unique'
'Phoenix Rising': Evan Rachel Wood says Marilyn Manson experience 'not unique'
Tupac Shakur 'Wake Me When I'm Free' museum opens in Los Angeles
Tupac Shakur 'Wake Me When I'm Free' museum opens in Los Angeles
Emma Thompson rehearsed Sundance film 'Leo Grande' nude
Emma Thompson rehearsed Sundance film 'Leo Grande' nude
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement