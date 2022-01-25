Trending
Jan. 25, 2022 / 7:58 AM

'The Lost Symbol': Peacock cancels series after one season

By Annie Martin
1/3
Eddie Izzard played Peter Solomon on the Peacock series "The Lost Symbol." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The Lost Symbol won't return for a second season at Peacock.

The streaming service has canceled the action-adventure series after one season, Entertainment Weekly reported Monday.

The Lost Symbol is based on the Dan Brown novel of the same name. The series starred Ashley Zukerman as Harvard symbology professor Robert Langdon and also featured Eddie Izzard, Valorie Curry, Beau Knapp, Rick Gonzalez and Sumalee Montano.

Brown, Dan Dworkin, Jay Beattie, Brian Grazer and Ron Howard served as executive producers.

"We were to proud to bring this action-packed mystery thriller to our members and enjoyed watching this compelling series unfold with a satisfying, complete story," Peacock said in a statement. "We're grateful to Dan Dworkin, Jay Beattie, Dan Brown, Brian Grazer and Ron Howard along with CBS Studios, Imagine Television and UTV for bringing this international best-selling novel to life."

Variety confirmed the cancellation.

The Lost Symbol premiered in September and concluded its first season in November.

Brown's books The Da Vinci Code, Angels & Demons and Inferno were previously adapted as a series of films starring Tom Hanks as Langdon.

