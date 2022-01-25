Julianna Margulies to host International Holocaust Remembrance Day specials

1/5

Julianna Margulies will host two specials for CBS and MTV in honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Julianna Margulies will host new TV specials in honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The 55-year-old actress will host two primetime specials for CBS and MTV this month. Advertisement

Undeniable: The Truth to Remember will air Saturday at 8 p.m. EST on CBS and also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

The special follows five Holocaust survivors as they share their stories with a group of students from Hastings High School in Houston, Texas, a school that does not traditionally teach the history of the Holocaust.

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert, who recently went viral on TikTok alongside her great grandson, will also be featured.

The Hate We Can't Forget: A Holocaust Memorial Special will air Wednesday at 10 p.m. EST on the Smithsonian Channel and Jan. 31 at 10 p.m. on MTV.

The special will also see the survivors share their stories with students from school districts that don't teach the history of the Holocaust. Margulies will explore the impact and legacy of the Holocaust on a new generation of Gen Z and millennials.

"We must never forget the systemic persecution and murder of six million Jews in the Holocaust, and we must remain vigilant against the forces of hatred and antisemitism that created it and still persist today," CBS president George Cheeks said in a press release. "Hearing directly from these survivors puts the atrocities they experienced in sharp focus and should inspire us to fight against all forms of hate and bigotry in the future."

Both specials are executive produced by Matthew Segal, John Green, Tom Werner, Jessie Surovell, Taye Shuayb, Jarrett Moreno and Mike Vainisi.

Margulies is known for playing Carol Hathaway on ER and Alicia Florrick on The Good Wife. She most recently starred in Season 2 of the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show.