Jan. 25, 2022 / 8:51 AM

'The Mighty Ducks': Josh Duhamel joins Season 2 of Disney+ series

By Annie Martin

Josh Duhamel will star with Lauren Graham in "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers" following Emilio Estevez's departure. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Josh Duhamel is joining the cast of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.

The 49-year-old actor will star in Season 2 of the Disney+ series, The Hollywood Reporter said Monday.

Duhamel will play the new character Gavin Cole, a former NHL player-turned-coach who runs the hockey institute where the Mighty Ducks land in Season 2.

Deadline confirmed Duhamel's casting.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers is based on the 1992 film The Mighty Ducks, which followed a youth league hockey team. The series follows 12-year-old Evan Morrow, played by Brady Noon, and also stars Lauren Graham, Maxwell Simkins, Swayam Bhatia, Julee Cerda, Luke Islam, Bella Higginbotham, Taegan Burns, Kiefer O'Reilly and De'Jon Watts.

Duhamel joins the show following Emilio Estevez's exit in November. Estevez starred in the original film and reprised his role of Gordon Bombay.

Estevez told Deadline in November that he was leaving the series due to a contract dispute and creative differences following his bout with long-haul COVID-19.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers premiered on Disney+ in March.

Duhamel is known for playing Danny McCoy on Las Vegas and recently starred on the Netflix series Jupiter's Legacy.

