'Ghosts': CBS renews sitcom for Season 2

Rose McIver plays Samantha Arondekar on the CBS series "Ghosts." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Ghosts will return for a second season. CBS confirmed on the show's official Twitter account Monday that it renewed the series for Season 2. Advertisement

In a video, producers are seen assembling the cast under the guise of filming a Valentine's Day promo. They then surprise the stars with the news of the show's renewal.

"This may be no surprise to anyone who watches and loves #GhostsCBS, but we still found a way to surprise the cast with this good news-- Ghosts is officially renewed for Season 2!" the caption reads.

Ghosts is a sitcom based on the British series of the same name. The show follows Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), a couple who learn their new house is inhabited by ghosts that only Samantha can see and hear.

Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Asher Grodman, Rebecca Wisocky, Sheila Carrasco, Danielle Pinnock, Roman Zaragoza and Devan Chandler Long also star, with Joe Port and Joe Wiseman as showrunners.

Ghosts premiered on CBS in October and completed its first season last week.