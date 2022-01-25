Dylan McDermott to play new lead on 'FBI: Most Wanted'

1/4

Dylan McDermott will exit "Law & Order: Organized Crime" and replace Julian McMahon as the star of "FBI: Most Wanted." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Dylan McDermott is joining the cast of FBI: Most Wanted. The 60-year-old actor will replace Julian McMahon as the star of the NBC crime drama following McMahon's exit in March, Deadline reported Monday. Advertisement

McDermott will make his debut on the show in Season 3, Episode 17, which airs in April. He will play a new character, although details about his role are being kept under wraps.

McDermott presently has a recurring role as Richard Wheatley on the NBC series Law & Order: Organized Crime but will exit the show for FBI: Most Wanted. Both series are created by Dick Wolf.

The Wrap confirmed McDermott's casting.

McMahon, who plays Jess LaCroix on FBI: Most Wanted, will appear in his final episode March 8.

FBI: Most Wanted also stars Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle Hughes, YaYa Gosselin and Miguel Gomez. The series premiered in January 2020 and returned for a third season in September.

McDermott is also known for playing Bobby Donnell on The Practice and for his roles in American Horror Story.