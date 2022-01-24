'Love is Blind: Japan' trailer shows contestants find love

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Love is Blind: Japan.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the new dating reality series Monday. Takashi Fujii and Yuka Itaya will host the show.

Love is Blind: Japan is a Japanese spinoff of the U.S. series Love is Blind. The series features singles who date while sequestered in "pods," where they can talk to but not see each other. The couples meet face-to-face for the first time after they decide whether or not to get engaged.

"With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when back in the real world, as the couples plan towards their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a true love before the fast-approaching ceremony," an official description reads.

The preview shows the contestants form connections and find love ahead of their big decision.

"In 10 or 20 years, I hope she can still smile like she does now," one person says.

"I could be very happy," another contestant adds. "I want to believe it."

Love is Blind: Japan will premiere Feb. 8 on Netflix, with new episodes to be released Weekly.

The U.S. version of Love is Blind will return for a second season Feb. 11.