Trending
Advertisement
TV
Jan. 24, 2022 / 10:18 AM

Dylan Dreyer returns to 'Today' after son Russell's birth

By Annie Martin
Dylan Dreyer returns to 'Today' after son Russell's birth
Dylan Dreyer gave an update on her family during her first day back from maternity leave. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Dylan Dreyer has returned to Today in the wake of her son Russell's birth.

The Today meteorologist gave an update on her family Monday during her first day back from maternity leave.

Advertisement

Dreyer welcomed son Russell James, aka Rusty, with her husband, Brian Fichera, in September. The couple also have two other sons, Calvin Bradley, 5, and Oliver George, 2.

On Today, Dreyer said it's "weird" but great to be a family of five. She added, however, that she and Fichera won't be having any more children.

"After I had Ollie, it was kind of like, 'You know what? I really like this whole kid thing. I would love to have a third,'" Dreyer said. "I grew up with three, Brian grew up with three. Now, the way I feel, I'm so complete ... I'm ready to start our family. I'm ready to start doing things."

Dreyer gave birth to Rusty early and spent a week with her son in the NICU. She had nothing but praise for her son's care team on Today.

Advertisement

"The NICU stay for Rusty, the nurses are absolutely incredible," she said. "The NICU nurses were so sweet. There were tears flowing when we left, because even though he was only there for a week you get so attached. They're the same people you see every day."

Dreyer released her first children's book, Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day, in October following Rusty's birth. She said at the time on Today that her son Calvin was a valuable "co-editor" on the project.

"He helped me write the whole thing," Dreyer said. "Anything he didn't understand, we changed it. Anything he thought was funny, we kept in the book. He was kind of my co-editor on this whole thing."

Read More

Lea Michele shows son Ever in photo on Randy Zeich's birthday 'Love is Blind: Japan' trailer shows contestants find love Lisa Barlow was 'surprised' by Jennie Nguyen's anti-BLM Facebook posts What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Love is Blind: Japan' trailer shows contestants find love
TV // 1 hour ago
'Love is Blind: Japan' trailer shows contestants find love
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- "Love is Blind: Japan," a spinoff of the dating reality series "Love is Blind," is coming to Netflix in February.
Taissa Farmiga, Blake Ritson challenge social mores in 'Gilded Age'
TV // 6 hours ago
Taissa Farmiga, Blake Ritson challenge social mores in 'Gilded Age'
NEW YORK, Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Taissa Farmiga and Blake Ritson say their characters in "The Gilded Age" rebel against a 19th-century class system that offers them wealth and privilege, but little freedom.
Daveed Diggs: Unity is key theme in 'Snowpiercer' Season 3
TV // 7 hours ago
Daveed Diggs: Unity is key theme in 'Snowpiercer' Season 3
NEW YORK, Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Tony-winning Hamilton icon Daveed Diggs says Season 3 of his post-apocalyptic drama, Snowpiercer, will show his leader character Layton attempting to bring warring factions among train passengers back together.
Pete Davidson, Colin Jost discuss buying Staten Island ferry on 'SNL'
TV // 21 hours ago
Pete Davidson, Colin Jost discuss buying Staten Island ferry on 'SNL'
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- "Saturday Night Live" cast members Pete Davidson and Colin Jost discussed on "Weekend Update" their recent decision to buy a decommissioned Staten Island ferry.
Kristen Wiig, Willem Dafoe interrupt Will Forte's first 'SNL' guest host monologue
TV // 22 hours ago
Kristen Wiig, Willem Dafoe interrupt Will Forte's first 'SNL' guest host monologue
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Will Forte joked that "Saturday Night Live" was just saving the best for last by waiting to invite him to guest host for the first time, 12 years after he left as a cast member.
New episodes of 'Central Park' headed to Apple TV+ on March 4
TV // 1 day ago
New episodes of 'Central Park' headed to Apple TV+ on March 4
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ said the second half of "Central Park" Season 2 will debut March 4.
Whoopi Goldberg returns in 'Star Trek: Picard' Season 2 trailer
TV // 2 days ago
Whoopi Goldberg returns in 'Star Trek: Picard' Season 2 trailer
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Whoopi Goldberg reprises her role as Guinan from "Star Trek: Generations" in the new trailer for "Star Trek: Picard" Season 2.
'Sweet Magnolias' trailer teases romance, secrets in Season 2
TV // 2 days ago
'Sweet Magnolias' trailer teases romance, secrets in Season 2
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- "Sweet Magnolias," a romantic drama starring JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, Heather Headley and Jamie Lynn Spears, will return for a second season in February.
Jason Bateman pokes fun at 'SmartLess' tour on 'Kimmel'
TV // 3 days ago
Jason Bateman pokes fun at 'SmartLess' tour on 'Kimmel'
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Jason Bateman poked fun at his upcoming "SmartLess" tour with Will Arnett and Sean Hayes while appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Jennifer Coolidge says she almost rejected 'White Lotus' role on 'Tonight Show'
TV // 3 days ago
Jennifer Coolidge says she almost rejected 'White Lotus' role on 'Tonight Show'
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Jennifer Coolidge discussed how she almost said no to starring in HBO's "The White Lotus" while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Phoenix Rising': Evan Rachel Wood says Marilyn Manson experience 'not unique'
'Phoenix Rising': Evan Rachel Wood says Marilyn Manson experience 'not unique'
Moments from Janet Jackson's career
Moments from Janet Jackson's career
Cruiseship diverts to Bahamas after arrest warrant issued over unpaid fuel
Cruiseship diverts to Bahamas after arrest warrant issued over unpaid fuel
'World's largest' cast-iron skillet travels down Tennessee highway
'World's largest' cast-iron skillet travels down Tennessee highway
Woman checking her email spam folder discovers $3M lottery jackpot
Woman checking her email spam folder discovers $3M lottery jackpot
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement