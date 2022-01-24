Trending
Jan. 24, 2022

'Book of Boba Fett' poster highlights Thundercat as body mod artist

By Annie Martin
Thundercat plays a body modification artist on "The Book of Boba Fett." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Disney+ is shining a spotlight on The Book of Boba Fett guest star Thundercat.

The streaming service shared a new poster for the Star Wars series Monday featuring singer and musician Stephen "Thundercat" Bruner.

Thundercat made his acting debut with a cameo in Wednesday's episode of The Book of Boba Fett. The musician plays an unnamed body modification artist with a robotic arm.

The poster shows Thundercat's character showing off his mod while standing in the deserts of Tatooine.

Thundercat celebrated his appearance on the show in an Instagram post Sunday.

"In a galaxy far far away... I'm still weird," he captioned the post.

Disney+ previously shared posters featuring Carey Jones as Black Krrsantan and the Twins, Jabba the Hutt's cousins.

The Book of Boba Fett follows the titular Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) as he takes over Jabba the Hutt's criminal empire on Tattooine. Fett is aided by mercenary Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen).

Morrison and Wen said in an interview last week that their characters make a good team.

"You're the brains, I'm the brawn," Morrison told Wen. "She's got to speak for me because I'm the silent, quiet kind. So Ming-Na's there to do all my talking and be diplomatic."

The Book of Boba Fett is in its first season on Disney+. The series is executive produced by Dave Filoni, Jon Favreau and Robert Rodriguez.

