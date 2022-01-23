Advertisement
TV
Jan. 23, 2022 / 1:18 PM

Pete Davidson, Colin Jost discuss buying Staten Island ferry on 'SNL'

"We bought a ferry -- the windowless van of the sea!" Davidson declared.

By Karen Butler
1/5
Pete Davidson, Colin Jost discuss buying Staten Island ferry on 'SNL'
Left to right, Pete Davidson, Alex Moffat and Colin Jost on "Saturday Night Live." Photo by Will Heath/NBC

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Saturday Night Live cast members Pete Davidson and Colin Jost discussed on "Weekend Update" their recent decision to buy a decommissioned Staten Island ferry.

They are Staten Island natives.

Advertisement

"We bought a ferry -- the windowless van of the sea!" Davidson declared, while holding a brown paper-wrapped beer can.

"It's very exciting. We thought the whole thing through," Jost confirmed.

"Even the mayor [Eric Adams] tweeted about it, which is how I found out we have a new mayor. What happened to [Mike] Bloomberg?" Davidson quipped.

The most recent mayor of New York City was actually Bill de Blasio, who served two terms.

"We're boat people now, Colin," Davidson said. "Well, you always were. You look like you own the yacht people rent out for rap videos."

"We're going to keep the boat docked. It's not going to move under its own power," Jost said.

Jost, Davidson and Stand comedy-club co-owner Paul Italia placed the winning $280,100 bid for the John F. Kennedy ferry, which shuttled commuters between Staten Island and Manhattan for 50 years before it was retired due to "mechanical issues" in August.

The trio plan to find it a permanent waterfront home and convert it into a live entertainment space and event venue.

Advertisement

Read More

Kristen Wiig, Willem Dafoe interrupt Will Forte's first 'SNL' guest host monologue Reports: Emma Roberts, Garrett Hedlund split up after three years Selena Gomez, Fran Drescher: 'Hotel Transylvania' message is be yourself Kyliegh Curran: Season 2 of Disney's 'Sulphur Springs' is Harper's journey

Latest Headlines

Kristen Wiig, Willem Dafoe interrupt Will Forte's first 'SNL' guest host monologue
TV // 2 hours ago
Kristen Wiig, Willem Dafoe interrupt Will Forte's first 'SNL' guest host monologue
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Will Forte joked that "Saturday Night Live" was just saving the best for last by waiting to invite him to guest host for the first time, 12 years after he left as a cast member.
New episodes of 'Central Park' headed to Apple TV+ on March 4
TV // 1 day ago
New episodes of 'Central Park' headed to Apple TV+ on March 4
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ said the second half of "Central Park" Season 2 will debut March 4.
Whoopi Goldberg returns in 'Star Trek: Picard' Season 2 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
Whoopi Goldberg returns in 'Star Trek: Picard' Season 2 trailer
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Whoopi Goldberg reprises her role as Guinan from "Star Trek: Generations" in the new trailer for "Star Trek: Picard" Season 2.
'Sweet Magnolias' trailer teases romance, secrets in Season 2
TV // 2 days ago
'Sweet Magnolias' trailer teases romance, secrets in Season 2
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- "Sweet Magnolias," a romantic drama starring JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, Heather Headley and Jamie Lynn Spears, will return for a second season in February.
Jason Bateman pokes fun at 'SmartLess' tour on 'Kimmel'
TV // 2 days ago
Jason Bateman pokes fun at 'SmartLess' tour on 'Kimmel'
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Jason Bateman poked fun at his upcoming "SmartLess" tour with Will Arnett and Sean Hayes while appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Jennifer Coolidge says she almost rejected 'White Lotus' role on 'Tonight Show'
TV // 2 days ago
Jennifer Coolidge says she almost rejected 'White Lotus' role on 'Tonight Show'
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Jennifer Coolidge discussed how she almost said no to starring in HBO's "The White Lotus" while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
'Godzilla' sequel series coming to Apple TV+
TV // 2 days ago
'Godzilla' sequel series coming to Apple TV+
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced Thursday it is producing a live-action Godzilla series, following the events of the feature film 'Godzilla vs. Kong.'
Joshua Jackson to star in 'Fatal Attraction' series with Lizzy Caplan
TV // 3 days ago
Joshua Jackson to star in 'Fatal Attraction' series with Lizzy Caplan
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Paramount+ cast Joshua Jackson in its "Fatal Attraction" series on Thursday. Jackson joins previously announced Lizzy Caplan in the adaptation of the 1987 film.
'Upload' Season 2 heading to Amazon Prime Video on March 11
TV // 3 days ago
'Upload' Season 2 heading to Amazon Prime Video on March 11
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Season 2 of sci-fi comedy "Upload" starring Robbie Amell and Andy Allo will be coming to Amazon Prime Video on March 11.
Netflix to release 25 original Korean shows in 2022
TV // 3 days ago
Netflix to release 25 original Korean shows in 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Netflix announced it will release more than 25 South Korean shows in 2022, up 67% from a year ago, following the global success of "Squid Game."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Emma Thompson rehearsed Sundance film 'Leo Grande' nude
Emma Thompson rehearsed Sundance film 'Leo Grande' nude
Final episode of 'Watters' World' airs on Fox News Channel
Final episode of 'Watters' World' airs on Fox News Channel
Karen Gillan: Sundance clone movie 'Dual' was 'like being on Avengers'
Karen Gillan: Sundance clone movie 'Dual' was 'like being on Avengers'
Reports: Emma Roberts, Garrett Hedlund split up after three years
Reports: Emma Roberts, Garrett Hedlund split up after three years
Famous birthdays for Jan. 23: Tiffani Thiessen, Julia Jones
Famous birthdays for Jan. 23: Tiffani Thiessen, Julia Jones
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement