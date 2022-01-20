Trending
Advertisement
TV
Jan. 20, 2022 / 9:53 AM

Netflix to release 25 original Korean shows in 2022

By Kim Hye-ran & Kim Tae-gyu, UPI News Korea
1/2
Netflix to release 25 original Korean shows in 2022
Netflix plans to release more than 25 South Korean original shows this year, up from 15 in 2021. Photo courtesy of Netflix Korea

SEOUL, Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Netflix announced it will release more than 25 South Korean shows in 2022, up 67% from a year ago.

The record number of South Korean originals is impacted by the global success of Squid Game last year, Netflix Korea Vice President Kang Dong-han said Wednesday.

Advertisement

"Last year, South Korean originals won the hearts and minds of global viewers. As a result, time spent watching Korean content jumped six-fold compared to 2019," Kang said in an online press conference.

"For Netflix, Korean-language contents are now indispensable. They are attracting not only Netflix but also other major global platforms, which are ready to invest in Korea," he said.

Kang cited dramas including Squid Game, My Name, Hellbound and The Silent Sea as successful South Korean shows 2021, a year in which Netflix released 15 Korean shows.

In particular, Squid Game has become a global sensation and is the most successful Netflix show on record. The show was viewed for more than 1.65 billion hours in the first four months after its premiere in September.

The nine-episode series officially hit No. 1 in all countries where the series was available on Netflix. In the dystopian drama, hundreds of cash-strapped contestants are pit against each other in six rounds of deadly childhood games. The winner gets $39 million.

Advertisement

Among the 25 shows set for release this year, the zombie series All of Us Are Dead will be the first to premiere, on Jan. 28, followed by the crime thriller Juvenile Justice and the fantasy The Sound of Magic.

Kang expressed his interest in All of Us Are Dead, an adaptation of a famous webtoon. The series is set in a Korean school where a zombie virus spreads.

Netflix also said it would produce five original films from South Korea this year, including the romance Moral Sense and the action film Seoul Vibe.

Read More

North Korea suggests it may resume ICBM, nuclear tests Otto Warmbier's family receives over $240,000 in seized assets from North Korea Pentagon pose, play pool in 'Feelin' Like' music video teaser

Latest Headlines

Eric Andre recalls Johnny Knoxville breaking into his house on 'Kimmel'
TV // 1 hour ago
Eric Andre recalls Johnny Knoxville breaking into his house on 'Kimmel'
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Eric Andre tells Jimmy Kimmel about Johnny Knoxville breaking into his house on Christmas Eve while on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Ralph Macchio talks cinematic universe aspects of 'Cobra Kai' on 'Tonight Show'
TV // 2 hours ago
Ralph Macchio talks cinematic universe aspects of 'Cobra Kai' on 'Tonight Show'
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Ralph Macchio discussed how Netflix's "Cobra Kai" feels like a "Karate Kid" cinematic universe on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
AEW 'Dynamite': Jon Moxley and Cody Rhodes make their return
TV // 2 hours ago
AEW 'Dynamite': Jon Moxley and Cody Rhodes make their return
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Jon Moxley and TNT Champion Cody Rhodes returned to AEW and were upfront with fans on "Dynamite."
Sofia Black-D'Elia, Ally Sheedy find levity in 'Single Drunk Female'
TV // 6 hours ago
Sofia Black-D'Elia, Ally Sheedy find levity in 'Single Drunk Female'
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Sofia Black-D'Elia and Ally Sheedy discuss their new Freeform show, "Single Drunk Female," a comedy about a young woman in recovery for alcoholism. It premieres Thursday on Freeform.
'Bridgerton': Anthony, Kate get close in Season 2 photos
TV // 20 hours ago
'Bridgerton': Anthony, Kate get close in Season 2 photos
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- "Bridgerton," a period drama starring Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley and Phoebe Dynevor, will return for a second season on Netflix in March.
'WeCrashed' teaser: Jared Leto, Anne Hathaway play WeWork couple
TV // 21 hours ago
'WeCrashed' teaser: Jared Leto, Anne Hathaway play WeWork couple
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- "WeCrashed," a new drama starring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway as Adam and Rebekah Neumann, is coming to Apple TV+ in March.
'Outlander': Jamie, Claire prepare for war in Season 6 trailer
TV // 21 hours ago
'Outlander': Jamie, Claire prepare for war in Season 6 trailer
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- "Outlander," a historical drama starring Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan, will return for a sixth season on Starz in March.
Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' series to be titled 'The Rings of Power'
TV // 22 hours ago
Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' series to be titled 'The Rings of Power'
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," a "Lord of the Rings" prequel series, is coming to Amazon Prime Video.
'Bringing Up Bates' canceled after 10 seasons
TV // 23 hours ago
'Bringing Up Bates' canceled after 10 seasons
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- UPtv has canceled reality series "Bringing Up Bates" after 10 seasons.
Willem Dafoe to host 'SNL,' with Katy Perry to perform
TV // 23 hours ago
Willem Dafoe to host 'SNL,' with Katy Perry to perform
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Willem Dafoe will make his "Saturday Night Live" hosting debut Jan. 29, with Katy Perry to perform as musical guest.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Bull': Michael Weatherly series to end with Season 6
'Bull': Michael Weatherly series to end with Season 6
Final episode of 'Watters' World' airs on Fox News Channel
Final episode of 'Watters' World' airs on Fox News Channel
Cardi B to cover funeral costs for victims of Bronx fire
Cardi B to cover funeral costs for victims of Bronx fire
Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' series to be titled 'The Rings of Power'
Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' series to be titled 'The Rings of Power'
'WeCrashed' teaser: Jared Leto, Anne Hathaway play WeWork couple
'WeCrashed' teaser: Jared Leto, Anne Hathaway play WeWork couple
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement