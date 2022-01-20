Trending
TV
Jan. 20, 2022

AEW 'Dynamite': Jon Moxley and Cody Rhodes make their return

By Wade Sheridan

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Jon Moxley and TNT Champion Cody Rhodes returned to AEW and were upfront with fans on Dynamite.

Moxley, who took a leave of absence from AEW in November so that he could enter into an inpatient alcohol treatment program, opened the show on Wednesday looking better than ever.

"Nobody is perfect. If everyone was perfect, the world would be a boring place. Everyone should be able to stand up, scars and all and say, 'Hey, this is me.' I'm sure there are plenty of people that want to write me off," Moxley said to the crowd, who had greeted him with "Welcome back" chants.

"I've been to hell. I wouldn't recommend it. But it is very liberating. So if there's anybody in AEW who thinks they can put me through more hell than I've already been through, know this, you thought I was dangerous before...these days all I drink is blood!" Moxley concluded.

Rhodes has been missing in action for two weeks, which led to Sammy Guevara being crowned the Interim TNT Champion. Rhodes was also returning amid reports that he is a free agent and no longer under contract with AEW.

Rhodes set up a ladder in the middle of the ring and kicked things off by referencing CM Punk's infamous Pipe Bomb speech from 2011 during his time in WWE. Rhodes also talked about other wrestling organizations such as New Japan Pro Wrestling and Ring of Honor and how he doesn't want to go heel, meaning he doesn't want to become a villain.

"In that interview CM Punk laid out a map and listed things that were taboo. Going to New Japan. Working for Ring of Honor. Tagging with the Young Bucks. He didn't do those things, but as fate would have it, he would eventually wind up here," Rhodes said.

"But in the absence and void that CM Punk left behind, someone did each and every one of those things. I did them! I held every grain of the revolution in my hands and each and every one of you cheered. You want to ask why I won't turn heel. It's because you cheered me when I needed it most," he continued.

Rhodes went on to say that he built the Forbidden Door, a term used when different wrestling organizations crossover with each other.

"I know Tony Khan sent a contract to me and Sammy Guevara. Beach Break. Two Titles. Sammy Guevara, what do you say?" Rhodes concluded about facing Guevara next week in a Ladder match to determine the real TNT Champion.

AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker teamed up with her boyfriend Adam Cole to take on Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander of Best Friends in a Mixed Tag Team match.

The highly competitive match eventually spilled outside the ring where Baker nailed Statlander with a kick to the face followed by a Pittsburgh Sunset on the entrance ramp.

Cole and Baker then moved the time keeper's table just outside the ring. Cassidy tried to Superman Punch Cole but missed, causing Cassidy to collide with Baker and accidentally send her crashing through the table.

Cole, now angry, hit Cassidy below the belt and delivered The Last Shot to win the match. Cole later challenged Cassidy to a Lights Out match to settle their rivalry.

Darby Allin and Sting competed against Max Caster and Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed in the main event.

The Acclaimed took Allin out of the match early by wrapping a steel chair around his neck and sending him head-first into the ring post. Sting was able to hold his own until Allin was able to return.

Caster was able to land the Mic Drop on Allin but Sting broke up the pin. Sting then sent Caster through a table with a Splash and Allin nailed Bowens with the Coffin Drop in order to win the match.

Other moments from Dynamite included CM Punk defeating Shawn Spears in seconds with the GTS; The Gunn Club attacking Christian Cage backstage; Malakai Black and Brody King of The House of Black defeating The Varsity Blonds; Lance Archer defeating Frankie Kazarian; and Serena Deeb defeating Skye Blue.

