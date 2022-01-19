Trending
Advertisement
TV
Jan. 19, 2022 / 12:14 PM

'Outlander': Jamie, Claire prepare for war in Season 6 trailer

By Annie Martin
1/5
'Outlander': Jamie, Claire prepare for war in Season 6 trailer
Caitríona Balfe (L) and Sam Heughan play Claire and Jamie Fraser on the Starz series "Outlander." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Starz is giving a glimpse of Outlander Season 6.

The network shared a new trailer for the season Wednesday featuring Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan as Claire and Jamie Fraser.

Advertisement

The preview teases big changes for Claire (Balfe), Jamie (Heughan) and their family as the Revolutionary War looms. Claire questions her presence in the past, while Jamie is torn between his loyalties to the Crown and the revolutionaries.

"Against this backdrop, which heralds the birth of the new American nation, Claire and Jamie have build a home together at Fraser's Ridge. They must now defend this home -- established on land granted to them by the Crown -- not only from external forces, but also from the increasing strife and conflict in the community within their care," an official description reads.

"If Season 4 asked 'What is home?' and Season 5 asked, 'What are you willing to do to protect your home?' then Season 6 explores what happens when there is disharmony and division among the inhabitants of the home you've created: when you become an outsider, or an 'outlander,' so to speak, marginalized and rejected in your own home."

Advertisement

Starz also shared a moving poster for the season.

Outlander is based on the Diana Gabaldon book series. The series is executive produced by Ronald D. Moore and co-stars Richard Rankin, Sophie Skelton, David Berry, John Bell, César Domboy and Lauren Lyle.

Season 6 will premiere March 6 on Starz.

Read More

Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' series to be titled 'The Rings of Power' 'Bull': Michael Weatherly series to end with Season 6 Willem Dafoe to host 'SNL,' with Katy Perry to perform What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'WeCrashed' teaser: Jared Leto, Anne Hathaway play WeWork couple
TV // 6 minutes ago
'WeCrashed' teaser: Jared Leto, Anne Hathaway play WeWork couple
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- "WeCrashed," a new drama starring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway as Adam and Rebekah Neumann, is coming to Apple TV+ in March.
Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' series to be titled 'The Rings of Power'
TV // 1 hour ago
Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' series to be titled 'The Rings of Power'
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," a "Lord of the Rings" prequel series, is coming to Amazon Prime Video.
'Bringing Up Bates' canceled after 10 seasons
TV // 1 hour ago
'Bringing Up Bates' canceled after 10 seasons
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- UPtv has canceled reality series "Bringing Up Bates" after 10 seasons.
Willem Dafoe to host 'SNL,' with Katy Perry to perform
TV // 2 hours ago
Willem Dafoe to host 'SNL,' with Katy Perry to perform
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Willem Dafoe will make his "Saturday Night Live" hosting debut Jan. 29, with Katy Perry to perform as musical guest.
'Bull': Michael Weatherly series to end with Season 6
TV // 2 hours ago
'Bull': Michael Weatherly series to end with Season 6
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- "Bull," a legal drama starring Michael Weatherly, was canceled following the actor's decision to leave the show.
'The Hills: New Beginnings': MTV cancels reboot after 2 seasons
TV // 3 hours ago
'The Hills: New Beginnings': MTV cancels reboot after 2 seasons
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- "The Hills: New Beginnings," a reboot and sequel series to "The Hills," won't return for a third season at MTV.
Temuera Morrison, Ming-Na Wen: 'Boba Fett' roles complement each other
TV // 5 hours ago
Temuera Morrison, Ming-Na Wen: 'Boba Fett' roles complement each other
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen discuss their partnership in "The Book of Boba Fett." New episodes stream Wednesdays on Disney+.
'Star Trek: Discovery,' 'Strange New Worlds' renewed for more seasons
TV // 20 hours ago
'Star Trek: Discovery,' 'Strange New Worlds' renewed for more seasons
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced renewals of 'Star Trek: Discovery' and 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Tuesday along with their premiere dates and dates for 'Picard,' 'Lower Decks' and 'Prodigy.'
'The Boys' goes animated in new series 'Diabolical,' first teaser released
TV // 22 hours ago
'The Boys' goes animated in new series 'Diabolical,' first teaser released
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime Video released on Tuesday the first teaser for "The Boys Presents: Diabolical," an adult animated series and spinoff of "The Boys."
'Vikings: Valhalla': War rages on in new teaser trailer
TV // 23 hours ago
'Vikings: Valhalla': War rages on in new teaser trailer
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Vikings go to war in the new teaser trailer for Netflix's "Vikings: Valhalla," which comes to the streaming service on Feb. 25.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Final episode of 'Watters' World' airs on Fox News Channel
Final episode of 'Watters' World' airs on Fox News Channel
BBC announces 'Dinosaurs: The Final Day' special with David Attenborough
BBC announces 'Dinosaurs: The Final Day' special with David Attenborough
André Leon Talley, former Vogue editor and fashion icon, dead at 73
André Leon Talley, former Vogue editor and fashion icon, dead at 73
Bridget Everett: 'Somebody Somewhere' tells 'my story'
Bridget Everett: 'Somebody Somewhere' tells 'my story'
'Bull': Michael Weatherly series to end with Season 6
'Bull': Michael Weatherly series to end with Season 6
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement