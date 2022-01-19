'The Hills: New Beginnings': MTV cancels reboot after 2 seasons

1/5

Spencer Pratt (L) and Heidi Montag, pictured with their son Gunner, starred on "The Hills" reboot "New Beginnings." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The Hills: New Beginnings won't return for a third season. E! News reported Tuesday that MTV canceled The Hills reboot and sequel series after two seasons. Advertisement

Deadline said the existing seasons of The Hills will remain on Paramount+. It is possible for a new spin on The Hills to emerge in the future.

Sources told TMZ that some of the stars had "major issues" with New Beginnings, which contributed to the show's cancellation.

One source said producers recently explored the idea of bringing on new, younger cast members, which several of the original stars objected to.

In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic may have played a role. Season 2 premiered in May 2021 after being delayed due to the health crisis.

The original Hills followed a group of friends living in the Los Angeles area and aired for six seasons on MTV from 2006 to 2010. New Beginnings picked up nearly 10 years later and featured several original stars, their families, friends, and new stars.

New Beginnings featured Brody Jenner, Heidi Montag, Audrina Patridge, Spencer Pratt, Whitney Port, Justin Brescia, Frankie Delgado, Brandon Thomas Lee, Kaitlynn Cater, Ashley Wahler and Jason Wahler.