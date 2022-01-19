Trending
Advertisement
TV
Jan. 19, 2022 / 9:58 AM

'Bull': Michael Weatherly series to end with Season 6

By Annie Martin
1/4
'Bull': Michael Weatherly series to end with Season 6
Michael Weatherly plays Dr. Jason Bull on the CBS series "Bull." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Michael Weatherly's series Bull will end with Season 6.

The legal drama was canceled Tuesday following Weatherly's decision to leave the show at the end of the season.

Advertisement

Weatherly, 53, said on Twitter that he is exiting Bull to pursue new opportunities.

"Hello all! It's been my privilege to play Dr Jason Bull but after 6 Seasons of incredible storylines, I've decided it's time to pursue new creative challenges and bring his story to a close," the actor wrote.

"It has been an honor to work with this talented cast, crew, and writing/producing team who helped reinvent the legal drama," he said. "Stay tuned for a big series finish... Thanks to all the fans from the bottom of my heart. You will always be a part of our Bull family!"

CBS, which airs Bull, confirmed the cancellation in a statement Tuesday.

Advertisement

"For six seasons, Bull has established itself as a ratings winner with its fresh take on the judicial process never before seen on television," the network said. "We extend our thanks to the talented cast, Michael Weatherly, Geneva Carr, Yara Martinez, Jaime Lee Kirchner, Christopher Jackson, MacKenzie Meehan, the incredible creative team led by Kathryn Price and Nichole Millard, and our hardworking crew, for bringing to life these innovative stories."

"We also thank our loyal viewers and look forward to providing them with a final run of compelling episodes filled with the humor, intelligence and twists that have made the drama a fan favorite," the network added.

Bull is created by Phil McGraw, aka Dr. Phil, and Paul Attanasio. The series is inspired by McGraw's early career as the head of a jury consulting firm.

The remaining episodes of Season 6 will continue to air Thursdays on CBS.

Read More

'The Hills: New Beginnings': MTV cancels reboot after 2 seasons Tom Sandoval apologizes to Tom Schwartz after 'hurtful' comments 'Money Heist: Korea' introduces cast in first teaser What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Bringing Up Bates' canceled after 10 seasons
TV // 13 minutes ago
'Bringing Up Bates' canceled after 10 seasons
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- UPtv has canceled reality series "Bringing Up Bates" after 10 seasons.
Willem Dafoe to host 'SNL,' with Katy Perry to perform
TV // 53 minutes ago
Willem Dafoe to host 'SNL,' with Katy Perry to perform
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Willem Dafoe will make his "Saturday Night Live" hosting debut Jan. 29, with Katy Perry to perform as musical guest.
'The Hills: New Beginnings': MTV cancels reboot after 2 seasons
TV // 2 hours ago
'The Hills: New Beginnings': MTV cancels reboot after 2 seasons
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- "The Hills: New Beginnings," a reboot and sequel series to "The Hills," won't return for a third season at MTV.
Temuera Morrison, Ming-Na Wen: 'Boba Fett' roles complement each other
TV // 3 hours ago
Temuera Morrison, Ming-Na Wen: 'Boba Fett' roles complement each other
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen discuss their partnership in "The Book of Boba Fett." New episodes stream Wednesdays on Disney+.
'Star Trek: Discovery,' 'Strange New Worlds' renewed for more seasons
TV // 18 hours ago
'Star Trek: Discovery,' 'Strange New Worlds' renewed for more seasons
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced renewals of 'Star Trek: Discovery' and 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Tuesday along with their premiere dates and dates for 'Picard,' 'Lower Decks' and 'Prodigy.'
'The Boys' goes animated in new series 'Diabolical,' first teaser released
TV // 21 hours ago
'The Boys' goes animated in new series 'Diabolical,' first teaser released
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime Video released on Tuesday the first teaser for "The Boys Presents: Diabolical," an adult animated series and spinoff of "The Boys."
'Vikings: Valhalla': War rages on in new teaser trailer
TV // 21 hours ago
'Vikings: Valhalla': War rages on in new teaser trailer
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Vikings go to war in the new teaser trailer for Netflix's "Vikings: Valhalla," which comes to the streaming service on Feb. 25.
Hilary Duff has 'a lot in common' with 'How I Met Your Father' role
TV // 22 hours ago
Hilary Duff has 'a lot in common' with 'How I Met Your Father' role
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Hilary Duff discusses what she has in common with her "How I Met Your Father" character, a struggling photographer looking for love, even though Duff is a working actor and mother of three.
'The Cuphead Show!' trailer teases fun, adventure in Netflix series
TV // 22 hours ago
'The Cuphead Show!' trailer teases fun, adventure in Netflix series
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- "The Cuphead Show!," a new animated series based on the video game "Cuphead," is coming to Netflix in February.
'Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse' special heading to Disney+ on Feb. 18
TV // 22 hours ago
'Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse' special heading to Disney+ on Feb. 18
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Disney announced on Tuesday that an animated special titled "The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse" is coming to Disney+ on Feb. 18.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Final episode of 'Watters' World' airs on Fox News Channel
Final episode of 'Watters' World' airs on Fox News Channel
BBC announces 'Dinosaurs: The Final Day' special with David Attenborough
BBC announces 'Dinosaurs: The Final Day' special with David Attenborough
Daniel Radcliffe to play 'Weird Al' Yankovic in Roku biopic
Daniel Radcliffe to play 'Weird Al' Yankovic in Roku biopic
André Leon Talley, former Vogue editor and fashion icon, dead at 73
André Leon Talley, former Vogue editor and fashion icon, dead at 73
Bridget Everett: 'Somebody Somewhere' tells 'my story'
Bridget Everett: 'Somebody Somewhere' tells 'my story'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement