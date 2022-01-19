Trending
Jan. 19, 2022 / 11:03 AM

'Bringing Up Bates' canceled after 10 seasons

By Wade Sheridan

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- UPtv has canceled reality series Bringing Up Bates after 10 seasons.

The network made the annoncement on the official Bringing Up Bates Twitter account on Tuesday.

"We will not be premiering Bringing Up Bates Season 11 on UPtv as planned as we will be focusing our programming in 2022 on movies and a new scripted series to be announced soon," UPtv said.

"Thank you to Gil and Kelly Jo Bates for welcoming viewers into your family's home over the past ten seasons. Thank you to the fans who tuned in every Thursday night to be part of the journey. We're looking forward to continuing to uplift you with our programming in the future.

Bringing Up Bates was launched in 2015 with Season 10 premiering in April.

The reality series follows Gil and Kelly Jo Bates along with their 19 kids and extended family. Cameras followed along to capture big life moments and to see the family grow.

The series ran for over 100 episodes with UPtv also producing 10 specials including Bringing Up Bates: A Bates Look Back, which revisited key moments from the show's history.

