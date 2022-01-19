'Bridgerton': Anthony, Kate get close in Season 2 photos

Bridgerton Season 2 premieres March 25 pic.twitter.com/pb8VEcjtSK— Netflix (@netflix) January 19, 2022

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Bridgerton Season 2.

The streaming service shared photos for the season Wednesday featuring Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, the eldest of the eight Bridgerton siblings.

One photo shows Anthony (Bailey) get close to Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), the sister of Anthony's new love interest, Edwina (Charithra Chandran).

More photos feature Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and the Featherington sisters, Philippa (Harriet Cains), Prudence (Bessie Carter) and Penelope (Nicola Coughlan).

In addition, Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) is seen reading the latest gossip newsletter from Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews).

Netflix previously shared photos for the season that introduce the Sharma family. In addition, a teaser trailer released in September shows Kate scolding Anthony.

Bridgerton is based on the Julia Quinn book series, which takes place in Regency-era London. Season 2 adapts Quinn's novel The Viscount Who Loved Me and centers on Anthony's search for a wife.

"Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony's search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate and her younger sister Edwina Sharma arrive from India. When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions -- a true love match is not high on his priority list -- and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union. But in doing so, Kate and Anthony's verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides," an official description reads.

"Across Grosvenor Square, the Featheringtons must welcome the newest heir to their estate while Penelope continues to navigate the ton whilst keeping her deepest secret from the people closest to her."

The TV series is created by Chris Van Dusen and executive produced by Shonda Rhimes.

Season 2 will premiere March 25 on Netflix.