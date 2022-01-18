Watch Live
Senate begins debating proposed voting rights bills that have stalled in the chamber
Trending
Advertisement
TV
Jan. 18, 2022 / 12:47 PM

'Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse' special heading to Disney+ on Feb. 18

By Wade Sheridan

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Disney announced on Tuesday that an animated special titled The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse is coming to Disney+ on Feb. 18.

The animated special kicks off Season 2 of The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, which will consist of four, extended-length specials that are themed to each season.

Advertisement

Mickey and Minnie Mouse along with their friends Donald and Goofy take a winter vacation and go on a cabin retreat in a new trailer for the special.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse go ice skating and later skiing as their vacation turns into a comedic adventure.

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse is produced by Disney Television Animation with Paul Rudish serving as executive producer and supervising director. Christopher Willis provides the music with Philip Cohen serving as series producer.

Read More

'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder' coming to Disney+ on Feb. 23 Tim Allen to return for 'The Santa Clause' series at Disney+ What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Vikings: Valhalla': War rages on in new teaser trailer
TV // 35 minutes ago
'Vikings: Valhalla': War rages on in new teaser trailer
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Vikings go to war in the new teaser trailer for Netflix's "Vikings: Valhalla," which comes to the streaming service on Feb. 25.
Hilary Duff has 'a lot in common' with 'How I Met Your Father' role
TV // 40 minutes ago
Hilary Duff has 'a lot in common' with 'How I Met Your Father' role
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Hilary Duff discusses what she has in common with her "How I Met Your Father" character, a struggling photographer looking for love, even though Duff is a working actor and mother of three.
'The Cuphead Show!' trailer teases fun, adventure in Netflix series
TV // 51 minutes ago
'The Cuphead Show!' trailer teases fun, adventure in Netflix series
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- "The Cuphead Show!," a new animated series based on the video game "Cuphead," is coming to Netflix in February.
'Severance' trailer: Adam Scott uncovers sinister secret at work
TV // 1 hour ago
'Severance' trailer: Adam Scott uncovers sinister secret at work
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- "Severance," a new thriller series directed by Ben Stiller and starring Adam Scott, is coming to Apple TV+.
Aidy Bryant says meeting Bob Saget was a 'formative experience'
TV // 1 hour ago
Aidy Bryant says meeting Bob Saget was a 'formative experience'
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Aidy Bryant described meeting Bob Saget at a young age while appearing on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."
'Money Heist: Korea' introduces cast in first teaser
TV // 3 hours ago
'Money Heist: Korea' introduces cast in first teaser
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- "Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area," a South Korean remake of the Spanish series "La Casa de Papel," is coming to Netflix.
Denzel Washington remembers Sidney Poitier on 'Kimmel'
TV // 4 hours ago
Denzel Washington remembers Sidney Poitier on 'Kimmel'
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Denzel Washington discussed how he met the late Sidney Poitier and the friendship they shared while appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Oscar Isaac has an identity disorder in first 'Moon Knight' trailer
TV // 5 hours ago
Oscar Isaac has an identity disorder in first 'Moon Knight' trailer
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Oscar Isaac can't tell the difference between life and dreams in the first trailer for upcoming Marvel series, "Moon Knight."
WWE 'Raw': Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley collide, The Usos attack
TV // 6 hours ago
WWE 'Raw': Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley collide, The Usos attack
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Seth Rollins competed against Bobby Lashley and Becky Lynch found herself on the same team as Doudrop on "Raw."
BBC announces 'Dinosaurs: The Final Day' special with David Attenborough
TV // 17 hours ago
BBC announces 'Dinosaurs: The Final Day' special with David Attenborough
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The BBC announced plans Monday for a 90-minute special called "Dinosaurs: The Final Day."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Final episode of 'Watters' World' airs on Fox News Channel
Final episode of 'Watters' World' airs on Fox News Channel
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' goes back to virtual production due to COVID-19
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' goes back to virtual production due to COVID-19
BBC announces 'Dinosaurs: The Final Day' special with David Attenborough
BBC announces 'Dinosaurs: The Final Day' special with David Attenborough
Daniel Radcliffe to play 'Weird Al' Yankovic in Roku biopic
Daniel Radcliffe to play 'Weird Al' Yankovic in Roku biopic
Bridget Everett: 'Somebody Somewhere' tells 'my story'
Bridget Everett: 'Somebody Somewhere' tells 'my story'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement