WWE 'Raw': Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley collide, The Usos attack

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Seth Rollins competed against Bobby Lashley and Becky Lynch found herself on the same team as Doudrop on Raw.

Rollins and Lashley collided in the main event on Monday due to both grapplers being No. 1 contenders at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, which takes place on Jan. 29. Rollins will be challenging Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship while Lashley will be challenging Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship.

The Visionary and Lashley had a highly-competitive match that featured Rollins performing a Pedigree, earning him a two count. Lashley recovered and sent Rollins flying across the ring from the top turnbuckle.

Lashley was then suddenly attacked by his former Hurt Business teammates Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander, ending the match in a disqualification. The Almighty weathered the two-on-one assault and sent Alexander into the ring post.

Lashley then disposed of Benjamin by sending him through the ringside barricade with a Spear. SmackDown tag team Champions The Usos arrived onto the scene and entered the ring where Rollins was still stationed.

The Usos, in support of their cousin Reigns, knocked Rollins out with Double Superkick as Raw went off the air.

Raw Women's Champion Lynch and Doudrop needed to form an unlikely alliance as they battled Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair in a Tag Team match.

Lynch will be defending her title against Doudrop at the Royal Rumble. Morgan and Belair also announced before the match that they both will be competing in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble match.

Lynch caused tension with Doudrop by tagging herself into the match as she pleased. The Man almost stole a victory by using the ropes and later nailed Morgan with the Manhandle Slam, however, Doudrop stopped Lynch's pinning attempt.

Doudrop then dragged Lynch to their corner and tagged herself in. Doudrop flattened Morgan with a Splash and won the match before she went to the second turnbuckle to deliver a Banzai Drop to Lynch.

Maryse invited Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix to meet her inside the ring, stating that she wanted to talk woman to woman. Maryse and her husband The Miz are set to battle Phoenix and her Hall of Fame husband Edge at the Royal Rumble.

Phoenix didn't come alone and brought Edge along with her. Maryse, who said The Miz couldn't make it to Raw, asked for their Royal Rumble match to be canceled.

Phoenix said she wasn't buying anything Maryse was selling, stating that she must take acting lessons from The Miz. Phoenix said she wasn't going to call out the match and entered the ring to confront Maryse.

The Miz then suddenly emerged and started to attack Edge outside the ring. Edge stopped The A Lister in his tracks but the distraction allowed Maryse to hit Phoenix in the back with her pocketbook, which contained a brick inside.

Other moments from Raw included Kevin Owens defeating United States Champion Damian Priest in a non-title match; RK-Bro crashing a graduation ceremony by newly crowned Raw Tag Team Champions The Alpha Academy; Austin Theory defeating Finn Bálor after Theory was threatened by Vince McMahon to win; Nikki A.S.H. assaulting her former tag team partner Rhea Ripley once again; Omos defeating Reggie; The Street Profits with Rey and Dominik Mysterio defeating Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez; and Alex Bliss continuing to go to therapy.