Watch Live
Senate begins debating proposed voting rights bills that have stalled in the chamber
Trending
Advertisement
TV
Jan. 18, 2022 / 10:54 AM

'Money Heist: Korea' introduces cast in first teaser

By Annie Martin

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area.

The streaming service shared a first teaser for the show Monday.

Advertisement

Money Heist: Korea is a South Korean remake of the Spanish series La Casa de Papel, aka Money Heist.

In the new series, Yoo Ji-tae will play the Professor (portrayed by Álvaro Morte in the Spanish version), with Kim Yunjin as Seon Woojin, Park Hae-soo as Berlin, Jun Jong-seo as Tokyo, Lee Won-jong as Moscow, Kim Ji-hun as Denver, Jang Yoo-ju as Nairobi, Lee Hyun-woo as Rio, Kim Ji-hoon as Helsinki and Lee Kyu-ho as Oslo.

The teaser shows the Professor (Yoo) approach a wall with six masks -- five traditional Korean masks and one of the Salvador Dali masks used in Money Heist.

Money Heist: Korea is written by Ryu Yong-jae and directed by Kim Hong-sun. Money Heist creator Álex Pina will serve as an executive producer on the new show.

"Korean creators have been developing their own language and audiovisual culture for years. They have managed, like our series, to go beyond cultural borders and become a point of reference for thousands of viewers around the world, especially among young people," Pina said in November 2020. "That is why I find it fascinating that the world of La Casa de Papel is so attractive to Korean creators as to do an adaptation. The fact that the action is set on the Korean Peninsula also seems to me to be a milestone which I am really delighted about."

Advertisement

The original Money Heist ended in December after five seasons.

Read More

'All of Us Are Dead' trailer shows zombie outbreak at Korean high school 'Justified': Timothy Olyphant to return for 'City Primeval' sequel series Aespa's 'Black Mamba' music video passes 200M views on YouTube What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Severance' trailer: Adam Scott uncovers sinister secret at work
TV // 2 minutes ago
'Severance' trailer: Adam Scott uncovers sinister secret at work
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- "Severance," a new thriller series directed by Ben Stiller and starring Adam Scott, is coming to Apple TV+.
Aidy Bryant says meeting Bob Saget was a 'formative experience'
TV // 8 minutes ago
Aidy Bryant says meeting Bob Saget was a 'formative experience'
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Aidy Bryant described meeting Bob Saget at a young age while appearing on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."
Denzel Washington remembers Sidney Poitier on 'Kimmel'
TV // 2 hours ago
Denzel Washington remembers Sidney Poitier on 'Kimmel'
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Denzel Washington discussed how he met the late Sidney Poitier and the friendship they shared while appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Oscar Isaac has an identity disorder in first 'Moon Knight' trailer
TV // 4 hours ago
Oscar Isaac has an identity disorder in first 'Moon Knight' trailer
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Oscar Isaac can't tell the difference between life and dreams in the first trailer for upcoming Marvel series, "Moon Knight."
WWE 'Raw': Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley collide, The Usos attack
TV // 5 hours ago
WWE 'Raw': Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley collide, The Usos attack
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Seth Rollins competed against Bobby Lashley and Becky Lynch found herself on the same team as Doudrop on "Raw."
BBC announces 'Dinosaurs: The Final Day' special with David Attenborough
TV // 15 hours ago
BBC announces 'Dinosaurs: The Final Day' special with David Attenborough
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The BBC announced plans Monday for a 90-minute special called "Dinosaurs: The Final Day."
'America's Funniest Home Videos' pays tribute to former host Bob Saget
TV // 1 day ago
'America's Funniest Home Videos' pays tribute to former host Bob Saget
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- "America's Funniest Home Videos" paid tribute to its late host Bob Saget.
President Biden blames 'Spider-Man' for COVID-19 surge in 'SNL' sketch
TV // 2 days ago
President Biden blames 'Spider-Man' for COVID-19 surge in 'SNL' sketch
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- "Saturday Night Live" cast member James Austin Johnson once again played President Joe Biden in a cold open comedy sketch this weekend.
Final episode of 'Watters' World' airs on Fox News Channel
TV // 2 days ago
Final episode of 'Watters' World' airs on Fox News Channel
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The final episode of Jesse Watters' Saturday night program, "Watters' World," aired this weekend on the Fox News Channel.
Bridget Everett: 'Somebody Somewhere' tells 'my story'
TV // 2 days ago
Bridget Everett: 'Somebody Somewhere' tells 'my story'
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Bridget Everett says her new HBO series, "Somebody Somewhere," is autobiographical. Everett plays a woman from Manhattan, Kansas, who discovers her passion for singing.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Final episode of 'Watters' World' airs on Fox News Channel
Final episode of 'Watters' World' airs on Fox News Channel
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' goes back to virtual production due to COVID-19
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' goes back to virtual production due to COVID-19
BBC announces 'Dinosaurs: The Final Day' special with David Attenborough
BBC announces 'Dinosaurs: The Final Day' special with David Attenborough
Bridget Everett: 'Somebody Somewhere' tells 'my story'
Bridget Everett: 'Somebody Somewhere' tells 'my story'
Oscar Isaac has an identity disorder in first 'Moon Knight' trailer
Oscar Isaac has an identity disorder in first 'Moon Knight' trailer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement