Watch Live
Senate begins debating proposed voting rights bills that have stalled in the chamber
Trending
Advertisement
TV
Jan. 18, 2022 / 12:14 PM

Aidy Bryant says meeting Bob Saget was a 'formative experience'

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
Aidy Bryant says meeting Bob Saget was a 'formative experience'
Aidy Bryant described meeting the late Bob Saget on "Late Night with Seth Meyers." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Aidy Bryant described meeting Bob Saget at a young age while appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

"It was a totally formative experience," Bryant said on Monday.

Advertisement

The Saturday Night Live comedian and Shrill star recalled how she was obsessed with Full House and show business as a kid. Bryant got to meet Saget through a family friend who provided voiceovers for news programs.

Bryant, at 7-years-old, went with the friend to watch him record his voiceover when she suddenly ran into Saget at the news station. Saget was on hand to promote a stand-up show in Phoenix.

"I will tell you, he was so kid to me. He took five, ten minutes, chatted with me about TV, how it works, about Full House," Bryant said.

"He was so generous and kind to me. For years I thought about like, my brush with fame, my brush with celebrity and I'm so grateful that it was so nice. Because then, when I wanted to get into entertainment I was like, 'Well, that's how nice everybody is. They're all like him.' So I'm forever grateful to him for that," she continued.

Advertisement

Saget died recently at the age of 65.

Read More

Denzel Washington remembers Sidney Poitier on 'Kimmel' Seth Meyers tests positive for COVID-19, cancels 'Late Night' for the week What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Money Heist: Korea' introduces cast in first teaser
TV // 1 hour ago
'Money Heist: Korea' introduces cast in first teaser
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- "Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area," a South Korean remake of the Spanish series "La Casa de Papel," is coming to Netflix.
Denzel Washington remembers Sidney Poitier on 'Kimmel'
TV // 2 hours ago
Denzel Washington remembers Sidney Poitier on 'Kimmel'
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Denzel Washington discussed how he met the late Sidney Poitier and the friendship they shared while appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Oscar Isaac has an identity disorder in first 'Moon Knight' trailer
TV // 4 hours ago
Oscar Isaac has an identity disorder in first 'Moon Knight' trailer
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Oscar Isaac can't tell the difference between life and dreams in the first trailer for upcoming Marvel series, "Moon Knight."
WWE 'Raw': Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley collide, The Usos attack
TV // 5 hours ago
WWE 'Raw': Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley collide, The Usos attack
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Seth Rollins competed against Bobby Lashley and Becky Lynch found herself on the same team as Doudrop on "Raw."
BBC announces 'Dinosaurs: The Final Day' special with David Attenborough
TV // 15 hours ago
BBC announces 'Dinosaurs: The Final Day' special with David Attenborough
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The BBC announced plans Monday for a 90-minute special called "Dinosaurs: The Final Day."
'America's Funniest Home Videos' pays tribute to former host Bob Saget
TV // 1 day ago
'America's Funniest Home Videos' pays tribute to former host Bob Saget
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- "America's Funniest Home Videos" paid tribute to its late host Bob Saget.
President Biden blames 'Spider-Man' for COVID-19 surge in 'SNL' sketch
TV // 2 days ago
President Biden blames 'Spider-Man' for COVID-19 surge in 'SNL' sketch
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- "Saturday Night Live" cast member James Austin Johnson once again played President Joe Biden in a cold open comedy sketch this weekend.
Final episode of 'Watters' World' airs on Fox News Channel
TV // 2 days ago
Final episode of 'Watters' World' airs on Fox News Channel
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The final episode of Jesse Watters' Saturday night program, "Watters' World," aired this weekend on the Fox News Channel.
Bridget Everett: 'Somebody Somewhere' tells 'my story'
TV // 2 days ago
Bridget Everett: 'Somebody Somewhere' tells 'my story'
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Bridget Everett says her new HBO series, "Somebody Somewhere," is autobiographical. Everett plays a woman from Manhattan, Kansas, who discovers her passion for singing.
NBC to air Betty White special on Jan. 31
TV // 2 days ago
NBC to air Betty White special on Jan. 31
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- NBC has announced plans to air the special "Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl" on Jan. 31.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Final episode of 'Watters' World' airs on Fox News Channel
Final episode of 'Watters' World' airs on Fox News Channel
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' goes back to virtual production due to COVID-19
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' goes back to virtual production due to COVID-19
BBC announces 'Dinosaurs: The Final Day' special with David Attenborough
BBC announces 'Dinosaurs: The Final Day' special with David Attenborough
Bridget Everett: 'Somebody Somewhere' tells 'my story'
Bridget Everett: 'Somebody Somewhere' tells 'my story'
Oscar Isaac has an identity disorder in first 'Moon Knight' trailer
Oscar Isaac has an identity disorder in first 'Moon Knight' trailer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement