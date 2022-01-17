BBC announces 'Dinosaurs: The Final Day' special with David Attenborough

Famed naturalist David Attenborough will look at what happened to prehistoric creatures in a new BBC program called "Dinosaurs: The Last Day." File Photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The BBC announced plans Monday for a 90-minute special called Dinosaurs: The Final Day. The program will be hosted by famed naturalist David Attenborough.

The premiere date has not been disclosed yet.

The premiere date has not been disclosed yet.

"Dinosaurs were among nature's most extraordinary creatures, dominating the planet for over 150 million years before they became extinct," Attenborough said in a statement.

"Tanis [in North Dakota] could be a place where the remains can give us an unprecedented window into the lives of the very last dinosaurs, and a minute-by-minute picture of what happened when the asteroid hit."

In the low hills of North Dakota lies a prehistoric graveyard. In a new film for @BBCOne, David Attenborough finds it could give us an unprecedented window into the lives of the very last dinosaurs. Find out more... — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) January 18, 2022