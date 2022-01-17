Advertisement
TV
Jan. 17, 2022 / 8:22 PM

BBC announces 'Dinosaurs: The Final Day' special with David Attenborough

By Karen Butler
Famed naturalist David Attenborough will look at what happened to prehistoric creatures in a new BBC program called "Dinosaurs: The Last Day." File Photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The BBC announced plans Monday for a 90-minute special called Dinosaurs: The Final Day.

The program will be hosted by famed naturalist David Attenborough.

The premiere date has not been disclosed yet.

"Dinosaurs were among nature's most extraordinary creatures, dominating the planet for over 150 million years before they became extinct," Attenborough said in a statement.

"Tanis [in North Dakota] could be a place where the remains can give us an unprecedented window into the lives of the very last dinosaurs, and a minute-by-minute picture of what happened when the asteroid hit."

