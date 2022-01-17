'America's Funniest Home Videos' pays tribute to former host Bob Saget

1/5

"America's Funniest Home Videos" honored its late host Bob Saget Sunday night. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- America's Funniest Home Videos paid tribute to its late host Bob Saget. The Full House star and comedian presided over ABC's weekly competition show AFV from 1989 to 1997. Advertisement

He died last week at the age of 65.

Current AFV host Alfonso Ribeiro opened Sunday's episode of the show with some kind words about his predecessor.

"As you've heard, the world lost a legend last week and AFV lost a family member," Ribeiro said.

"Bob Saget is synonymous with AFV to this day and this show wouldn't have been the same without his unique sense of humor. It's been my honor to continue carrying the torch Bob so brightly lit."

A video with highlights from Saget's time on the show was then played.