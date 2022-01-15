Advertisement
Jan. 15, 2022 / 1:15 PM

NBC to air Betty White special on Jan. 31

By Karen Butler
Betty White will be the subject of a one-hour NBC TV special on Jan. 31. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- NBC has announced plans to air the special Celebrating Betty White: America's Golden Girl on Jan. 31.

The program will be available to stream on Peacock the following day.

"Friends and stars will pay tribute to America's comedy sweetheart in the special. The hour will include clips that best capture White's irreverent tone, spirit and impeccable comedic timing that are a hallmark of her decades-long career," the network said in a press release Friday.

The Emmy, Grammy and Screen Actors Guild Award winner died Dec. 31 at the age of 99.

She was best known for her iconic roles on Hot in Cleveland, The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Golden Girls. She was also a tireless advocate for animals.

