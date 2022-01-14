Trending
Jan. 14, 2022

'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder' coming to Disney+ on Feb. 23

By Wade Sheridan
'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder' coming to Disney+ on Feb. 23
"Proud Family" voice star Kyla Pratt attends the 14th annual BET Awards in June 2014. Sequel series "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" is coming to Disney+ in February. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Disney's revival of animated series The Proud Family titled The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is set to debut Feb. 23 on Disney+.

The announcement was made on Friday alongside a new trailer for the sequel series.

Penny Proud, once again voiced by Kyla Pratt, is back and older in the clip. Penny is starting to date boys, which upsets her father Oscar (Tommy Davidson).

Oscar dresses Penny up in a suit of armor in order to keep boys away and even confronts his daughter at a school dance.

Other returning voice stars include Paula Jai Parker as Trudy, JoMarie Payton as Suga Mama, Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby, Karen Malina White as Dijonay, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey, Alisa Reyes as LaCienega, Carlos Mencia as Felix, Maria Canals-Barrera as Sunset, Alvaro Gutierrez as Papi, Raquel Lee Bolleau as Nubia, Marcus T. Paulk as Myron, Aldis Hodge as Frankie, Aries Spears as Wizard Kelly, Cree Summer as Peabo, Patricia Belcher as Principal Hightower and Kevin Michael Richardson as Dr. Payne.

Keke Palmer, Billy Porter, Zachary Quinto, Artist 'A Boogie' Dubose, EJ Johnson, Asante Blackk, Bresha Webb and Aiden Dodson will be recurring.

Lizzo, Tiffany Haddish, Lil Nas X, Chance the Rapper, Lena Waithe, Normani, Leslie Odom Jr., Anthony Anderson, Gabrielle Union, Debbie Allen, James Pickens Jr., Courtney B. Vance, Jane Lynch, Marsai Martin, Jaden Smith, Glynn Turman, Lamorne Morris, Brenda Song, Tina Knowles, Eva Longoria, Holly Robinson Peete, Al Rooker, Bretman Rock, Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez and Dominque Dawes have also been set as guest stars.

