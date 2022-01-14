Trending
Jan. 14, 2022 / 12:11 PM

'Justified': Timothy Olyphant to return for 'City Primeval' sequel series

By Annie Martin
1/4
Timothy Olyphant will reprise U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens in the FX series "Justified: City Primeval." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Timothy Olyphant will return for a Justified sequel series.

FX said in a press release Friday that Olyphant, 53, will reprise U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens in the new series Justified: City Primeval.

Justified: City Primeval is based on the crime novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit by late author Elmore Leonard.

The sequel takes place eight years after Givens (Olyphant) left Kentucky. The character is now living in Miami and balancing his life as a Marshal and a father to a 14-year-old girl.

"A chance encounter on a desolate Florida highway sends him to Detroit. There he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent, sociopathic desperado who's already slipped through the fingers of Detroit's finest once and aims to do so again," an official synopsis reads.

Dave Andron and Michael Dinner serve as showrunners, writers and executive producers, with Dinner to also direct. Olyphant, Lenore, Graham Yost, Carl Beverly, Sarah Timberman, Taylor Elmore, Chris Provenzano and Peter Leonard also serve as executive producers.

"Justified was one of the most critically acclaimed shows of the past decade and an adaptation of Elmore Leonard's work that was so colorfully brought to life by Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens, Graham Yost and the entire team of producers, writers, directors and cast," FX Entertainment president Eric Schrier said. "To have this group come together again with Tim as Raylan in a new and different Elmore Leonard story is thrilling."

The original Justified had a six-season run on FX from 2010 to 2015.

'All of Us Are Dead' trailer shows zombie outbreak at Korean high school Nicole Ari Parker recalls intense reaction to her 'And Just Like That' character Sinead O'Connor hospitalized after son Shane's death

