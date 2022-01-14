Trending
Jan. 14, 2022 / 9:41 AM

'All of Us Are Dead' trailer shows zombie outbreak at Korean high school

By Annie Martin

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series All of Us Are Dead.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the Korean horror series Thursday.

The preview shows teenage students attempt to survive a zombie outbreak that begins at their high school in Korea.

In one scene, a student references Train to Busan, a popular zombie film by Yeon Sang-ho.

All of Us Are Dead is based on the Naver webtoon Now at Our School by Joo Dong-geun. The TV series is written by Chun Sung-il and directed by Lee Jae-kyoo (Damo, The King 2 Hearts) and Kim Nam-su.

Yoon Chan-young, Park Ji-hoo, Cho Yi-hyun, Park Solomon and Yoo In-Soo star.

All of Us Are Dead will premiere Jan. 28 on Netflix.

