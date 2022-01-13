Trending
Jan. 13, 2022 / 1:14 PM

'Shadow and Bone' introduces 4 new cast members for Season 2

By Annie Martin

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Shadow and Bone will feature four new cast members in Season 2.

Netflix shared a video Thursday introducing Lewis Tan, Anna Leong Brophy, Patrick Gibson and Jack Wolfe.

Tan will play Toyla Yul-Bataar, with Brophy as Tamar Kir-Bataar, Gibson as Nikolai Lantsov and Wolfe as Wylan Hendriks.

Returning stars Jessie Mei Li (Alina Starkov), Archie Renaux (Mal Oretsev), Freddy Carter (Kaz Brekker), Amita Suman (Inej Ghafa) and Ben Barnes (General Kirigan) also appear in the video.

The cast confirmed that production on Season 2 is underway in Budapest.

Shadow and Bone is based on the Shadow and Bone and Six of Crows, two books in Leigh Bardugo's Grishaverse series of books. The show is written and executive produced by co-showrunners Eric Heisserer and Daegan Fryklind.

Shadow and Bone follows Alina Starkov (Li), a young woman with the ability to manipulate the elements. The series takes place in the fictional country of Ravka, which has "been torn in two by a swath of darkness called the Shadow Fold."

Netflix renewed Shadow and Bone for Season 2 in June.

