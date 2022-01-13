Sarah Silverman praises 'Marry Me' co-star Jennifer Lopez: 'She's electric'

1/5

Sarah Silverman raved about working with Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson on "Marry Me" while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Sarah Silverman praised her Marry Me co-stars Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Marry Me, based on the graphic novel of the same name by Bobby Crosby, stars Lopez as pop star Kat Valdez who suddenly marries a stranger (Wilson) at her concert after her fiancé (Maluma) cheats on her. Advertisement

"By the way, like you know, you see her on Instagram. You see her on TV and in movies and they have filters and they do beauty work. And yeah, she's beautiful, but in person, she's a monster. No, she is so beautiful," Silverman said on Wednesday.

"I look at her this close and I'm just like, 'How? How is it possible?'" the comedian continued about Lopez's beauty.

Silverman also complimented Lopez's acting ability.

"Amazing singer, amazing dancer, awesome actor. I love her movies. Anytime her movie is on I stay there. She's just, she's electric," Silverman said before mentioning Wilson.

"Then there's Owen Wilson, who is another favorite, but so different, such a different realm. Like his writing, his comedy, his beautiful acting. And they're so different, but it's like electric, you know. It really is. It is bringing back the rom-com," she continued.

Marry Me is coming to theaters and Peacock on Feb. 11.