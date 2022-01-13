Trending
Advertisement
TV
Jan. 13, 2022 / 12:39 PM

'Love is Blind' Season 2 teaser hints at 'shocking' new moments

By Annie Martin

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Love is Blind Season 2.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for a new season of the dating reality series Thursday.

Advertisement

Love is Blind features singles who date while sequestered in "pods," where they can talk to but not see each other. The couples eventually meet face-to-face for the first time after they decide whether or not to get engaged.

The preview shows the pods "officially open" again to welcome a new batch of contestants. In voiceovers, the group is heard sharing their thoughts on the dating "experiment."

"The whole point is about finding out who we are as people," one person says.

"I'm getting to know someone's heart before anything else," another contestant adds.

Love is Blind Season 1 was released in February 2020. Two couples, Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, and Amber Pike and Matthew Barnett, got married on the show and are still together.

Season 2 will premiere Feb. 11 on Netflix.

Read More

Emily Simpson thinks Steve Lodge 'took advantage of' Vicki Gunvalson 'Snow White': Andrew Burnap joins Disney's live-action remake 'Puppy Bowl XVIII' to feature 118 adoptable dogs What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

TV review: 'How I Met Your Father' introduces an endearing new gang
TV // 1 hour ago
TV review: 'How I Met Your Father' introduces an endearing new gang
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Hilary Duff leads "How I Met Your Father" as a satisfying sequel to "How I Met Your Mother" that nails the tone and format while introducing endearing new characters.
'Drag Race Espana' Season 2 is coming soon to WOW Presents Plus
TV // 2 hours ago
'Drag Race Espana' Season 2 is coming soon to WOW Presents Plus
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- "Drag Race España" is set to return for a second season on streaming service WOW Presents Plus in the U.S.
Sarah Silverman praises 'Marry Me' co-star Jennifer Lopez: 'She's electric'
TV // 3 hours ago
Sarah Silverman praises 'Marry Me' co-star Jennifer Lopez: 'She's electric'
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Sarah Silverman praised her "Marry Me" co-stars Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Keanu Reeves takes the 'Colbert Questionert' on 'Late Show'
TV // 5 hours ago
Keanu Reeves takes the 'Colbert Questionert' on 'Late Show'
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Keanu Reeves answered "The Colbert Questionert" to help Stephen Colbert understand him better on "The Late Show."
AEW 'Dynamite': Wardlow beats up CM Punk, Brody King arrives
TV // 5 hours ago
AEW 'Dynamite': Wardlow beats up CM Punk, Brody King arrives
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- CM Punk collided with Wardlow and Brody King made his debut on AEW "Dynamite."
Rupert Friend, Richard Ayoade join 'Henry Sugar and Six More' cast
TV // 22 hours ago
Rupert Friend, Richard Ayoade join 'Henry Sugar and Six More' cast
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Rupert Friend and Richard Ayoade join Benedict Cumberbatch in Wes Anderson's adaptation of Roald Dahl's short story collection "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More" for Netflix.
'Big Mouth' spinoff 'Human Resources' coming to Netflix on March 18
TV // 23 hours ago
'Big Mouth' spinoff 'Human Resources' coming to Netflix on March 18
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced that "Big Mouth" spinoff series "Human Resources" will be coming to the streaming service on March 18.
ITV's 'Trigger Point' with Vicky McClure, Adrian Lester to premiere Jan. 23
TV // 23 hours ago
ITV's 'Trigger Point' with Vicky McClure, Adrian Lester to premiere Jan. 23
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- ITV's new drama, "Trigger Point," will premiere Jan. 23 at 9 p.m. EST.
Melanie C joins 'RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World' as guest judge
TV // 1 day ago
Melanie C joins 'RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World' as guest judge
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Melanie C, Jade Thirlwall, "Bridgerton" star Jonathan Bailey and more have joined "RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World" as guest judges.
Domhnall Gleeson joins Steve Carrell in FX's 'The Patient'
TV // 1 day ago
Domhnall Gleeson joins Steve Carrell in FX's 'The Patient'
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Domhnall Gleeson will join FX's cast for "The Patient" and will play opposite Steve Carell in the limited series.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jason Momoa announces separation from Lisa Bonet as 'Aquaman 2' wraps
Jason Momoa announces separation from Lisa Bonet as 'Aquaman 2' wraps
'Amazing Race' contestants, producers adapt to tragedy, COVID-19
'Amazing Race' contestants, producers adapt to tragedy, COVID-19
Isla Fisher, Josh Gad took 'Wolf Like Me' seriously
Isla Fisher, Josh Gad took 'Wolf Like Me' seriously
Domhnall Gleeson joins Steve Carrell in FX's 'The Patient'
Domhnall Gleeson joins Steve Carrell in FX's 'The Patient'
'The Real' co-host Jeannie Mai Jenkins gives birth to her first baby
'The Real' co-host Jeannie Mai Jenkins gives birth to her first baby
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement