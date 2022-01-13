'Love is Blind' Season 2 teaser hints at 'shocking' new moments

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Love is Blind Season 2.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for a new season of the dating reality series Thursday.

Love is Blind features singles who date while sequestered in "pods," where they can talk to but not see each other. The couples eventually meet face-to-face for the first time after they decide whether or not to get engaged.

The preview shows the pods "officially open" again to welcome a new batch of contestants. In voiceovers, the group is heard sharing their thoughts on the dating "experiment."

"The whole point is about finding out who we are as people," one person says.

"I'm getting to know someone's heart before anything else," another contestant adds.

Love is Blind Season 1 was released in February 2020. Two couples, Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, and Amber Pike and Matthew Barnett, got married on the show and are still together.

Season 2 will premiere Feb. 11 on Netflix.