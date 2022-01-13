Keanu Reeves takes the 'Colbert Questionert' on 'Late Show'

1/5

Keanu Reeves (R), and his mother, Patricia Taylor, arrive for the 92nd annual Academy Awards in February 2020. Reeves answered questions as part of the "Colbert Questionert" on "The Late Show." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Keanu Reeves answered The Colbert Questionert to help Stephen Colbert understand him better on The Late Show. Colbert kicked things off on Wednesday by asking the actor what is the best sandwich. Advertisement

"Today, I'm going to choose toasted, crunchy peanut butter with honey," Reeves said.

Reeves, as the questions continued, said spiders are the scariest animal, said he got Lou Reed's autograph for a friend, got George Carlin's autograph for himself, chose apples over oranges, named 1975's Rollerball as his favorite action movie, chose a window seat over an aisle seat on a plane and choose dogs over cats -- even though he is starting to like cats more.

Colbert also asked Reeves if he had to choose one song to listen to for the rest of his life, what would it be, with the 57-year-old answering Joy Division's "Love Will Tear Us Apart."

The late night host ended the series of questions by asking Reeves to describe the rest of his life in five words.

"I'm going to be hopeful. Health, love, friendship, create art, motorcycles," Reeves said.

Jennifer Lawrence also took part in the Colbert Questionert recently where she chose oranges over apples and said cubanos were the best sandwich.