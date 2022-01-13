Trending
Jan. 13, 2022

AEW 'Dynamite': Wardlow beats up CM Punk, Brody King arrives

By Wade Sheridan

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- CM Punk collided with Wardlow and Brody King made his debut on AEW Dynamite.

Wardlow was accompanied to the ring by his boss MJF for his match with Punk on Wednesday. MJF has been feuding with Punk for months and was now having his seemingly unstoppable bodyguard take on the ring veteran.

Punk got in very little offense on Wardlow who used his superior strength to stay in control of the match.

Punk was at first able to escape Wardlow's signature Powerbomb and attempted a Tornado DDT until Wardlow threw him halfway across the ring. Punk eventually landed a knee strike in the corner and started to give MJF the middle finger.

Wardlow took advantage of the distraction and delivered five Powerbombs in a row for a Powerbomb Symphony. Punk was clearly defeated and Wardlow was ready to win the match until MJF demanded that he keep punishing Punk with more Powerbombs.

Wardlow performed two more Powerbombs and then Powerbombed Punk through the timekeeper's table outside the ring. Punk was barely able to make it back into the ring as MJF yelled for yet another Powerbomb.

Punk, still hurt, was able to reverse the next and suddenly roll up Wardlow into a small package to earn the three count and win the match in surprising fashion. MJF was livid afterwards and started yelling at Wardlow until he grabbed MJF's hand in retaliation. Shawn Spears, who is teammates with MJF in Wardlow as part of their group Pinnacle., arrived onto the scene to calm things down.

Malakai Black made a surprise appearance and attacked Penta El Zero Miedo after he defeated Matt Hardy in a one-on-one match. Black appeared in the ring after the lights in the arena went out.

Black first delivered a Roundhouse Kick to Penta's manager Alex Abrahantes and then went after Penta until Black's rivals The Varsity Blonds hit the ring.

Black was outnumbered until the lights in the arena went out again, this time with Brody King suddenly appearing in the ring.

King, in his Dynamite debut, helped Black take out Penta and The Varsity Blonds. King is Black's first member of his collective known as The House of Black.

Adam Cole and his friends Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish of Red Dragon kicked off the show with Cole bragging about his undefeated streak in AEW.

Cole was then interrupted by his other friends, Matt and Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks along with their cameraman Brandon Cutler.

The Young Bucks vowed to become AEW World Tag Team Champions again with Red Dragon stating that they will also be pursuing the titles. Cole tried to keep the peace until they were interrupted by their rivals Orange Cassidy and his crew, The Best Friends.

The Best Friends started a massive brawl with Red Dragon and The Young Bucks, which came down to Cole vs. Cassidy. Cole delivered a low blow before he was confronted by Kris Statlander of The Best Friends.

Cole's girlfriend, AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, then entered the ring and attacked Statlander from behind before she finished her off with the Curb Stomp. Cole finished off Cassidy with a Superkick and shared a kiss with Baker.

Other moments from AEW Dynamite included Dante Martin defeating Powerhouse Hobbs; AEW World Champion Adam Page getting into a war of words with Dan Lambert until he was attacked by Lance Archer who used a steel chair; Serena Deeb injuring Hikaru Shida, which ended their match early; The Acclaimed defeating Bear Country before they were ambushed by Sting and Darby Allin; and Sammy Guevara successfully defending his Interim TNT Championship against Daniel Garcia.

Guevara is the Interim TNT Champion due to current title holder Cody Rhodes being out of action. Garcia's friends 2.0, who tried to interfere in the match earlier, attacked Guevara after the bout.

Chris Jericho came to Guevara aide and sent 2.0 packing with his baseball bat. Eddie Kingston was also present to fight off 2.0 and started arguing with Jericho as Dynamite went off the air.

