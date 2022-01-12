WWE 'NXT': AJ Styles battles Grayson Waller, Bron Breakker celebrates

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- AJ Styles came over from Raw to take on his rival Grayson Waller in the main event of WWE NXT.

Waller held his own against the ring veteran on Tuesday and gained control the match after he nailed Styles with a Swinging Neckbreaker on the ropes that was followed up with a vicious Clothesline.

Waller was also able to avoid Styles' Phenomenal Forearm and responded with a Stunner that earned him a two count.

The Phenomenal One finally landed The Phenomenal Forearm and pinned the young Waller to win the match.

Styles then introduced his friend, NXT star LA Knight, who was looking for revenge against Waller. Knight arrived onto the scene and attacked Waller before he threw him over the announcer's table. Styles and Knight shook hands and celebrated as NXT went off the air.

Newly crowned NXT Champion Bron Breakker kicked off the show and celebrated his big win over Tommaso Ciampa last week at New Year's Evil.

Breakker gave props to Ciampa, calling him an unbelievable athlete and an outstanding human being.

Breakker said not everyone saw it but Ciampa congratulated him after he won the match and even gave props to Breakker's father, professional wrestling legend Rick Steiner.

The new champion ended his speech by stating he is the hardest worker competitor in the NXT locker room and vowed to prove why he earned the title each and every week.

Tony D'Angelo and Pete Dunne competed in a Crowbar on a Pole match, a bout where a crowbar was suspended above the ring on a pole. Whoever grabbed the crowbar first would be able to use the weapon.

Pole matches are a unique match type that was popular in the 90s.

D'Angelo was able to grab the crowbar first during the hard-hitting battle and used the weapon to target Dunne's injured hand.

D'Angelo was able to plant Dunne onto the crowbar with a Modified Twisting Neckbreaker. Dunne recovered and used the crowbar while he applied a collection of submission moves.

The Made Man of NXT sent Dunne flying to the ring post and smashed him in the face with the crowbar in order to earn the three count and win the match.

Other moments from WWE NXT included Santos Escobar defeating Xyon Quinn, earning him the services of Elektra Lopez; Cameron Grimes defeating Damon Kemp; Edris Enofè and Malik Blade defeating Joe Gacy and Harland via disqualification; Indi Hartwell, Persia Pirotta and Wendy Choo defeating Kacy Catanzaro, Kayden Carter and Amari Miller; and Solo Sikoa vs. Boa ending in a no contest.

NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose celebrated her New Year's Evil win with a photo shoot. Kay Lee Ray arrived onto the scene looking for Rose who had left and proceeded to destroy the photo shoot set.