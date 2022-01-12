Trending
Advertisement
TV
Jan. 12, 2022 / 2:15 PM

Rupert Friend, Richard Ayoade join 'Henry Sugar and Six More' cast

By UPI Staff
1/4
Rupert Friend, Richard Ayoade join 'Henry Sugar and Six More' cast
Rupert Friend, right, and Aimee Mullins attend the 22nd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2016. The actor will star in " The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Rupert Friend and Richard Ayoade join Benedict Cumberbatch in Wes Anderson's adaptation of Roald Dahl's short story collection The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More for Netflix.

The project starts in London next week and also includes Dev Patel, Ralph Fiennes and Ben Kingsley.

Advertisement

Andersen wrote the script and is directing the project, which will be divided into three chapters with Cumberbatch as a connective thread through each one.

Cumberbatch will play multiple roles, including Sugar.

It's unclear what roles Patel, Fiennes and Kingsley are playing.

The book which was published in 1982 featured both fiction and nonfiction stories.

It's centered on Henry Sugar, a man who steals a book that shows him how to see through objects and predict the future.

His new powers spark a series of misadventures that include Mafia henchmen, setting up orphanages around the world, and working with a makeup artist to craft new identities.

Netflix acquired the full Dahl story catalog in September and said that it planned to create a universe of projects.

Advertisement

Sugar is the third Anderson film Friend has appeared in.

Read More

'Big Mouth' spinoff 'Human Resources' coming to Netflix on March 18 Bradley Cooper says Steven Spielberg hired him to helm 'Maestro' 'Suspicion' trailer: Uma Thurman plays CEO in Apple TV+ thriller

Latest Headlines

'Big Mouth' spinoff 'Human Resources' coming to Netflix on March 18
TV // 1 hour ago
'Big Mouth' spinoff 'Human Resources' coming to Netflix on March 18
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Netflix has announced that "Big Mouth" spinoff series "Human Resources" will be coming to the streaming service on March 18.
ITV's 'Trigger Point' with Vicky McClure, Adrian Lester to premiere Jan. 23
TV // 2 hours ago
ITV's 'Trigger Point' with Vicky McClure, Adrian Lester to premiere Jan. 23
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- ITV's new drama, "Trigger Point," will premiere Jan. 23 at 9 p.m. EST.
Melanie C joins 'RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World' as guest judge
TV // 3 hours ago
Melanie C joins 'RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World' as guest judge
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Melanie C, Jade Thirlwall, "Bridgerton" star Jonathan Bailey and more have joined "RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World" as guest judges.
Domhnall Gleeson joins Steve Carrell in FX's 'The Patient'
TV // 3 hours ago
Domhnall Gleeson joins Steve Carrell in FX's 'The Patient'
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Domhnall Gleeson will join FX's cast for "The Patient" and will play opposite Steve Carell in the limited series.
Jamie Lynn Spears on Britney Spears: 'I've only ever loved and supported her'
TV // 5 hours ago
Jamie Lynn Spears on Britney Spears: 'I've only ever loved and supported her'
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Jamie Lynn Spears discussed her relationship with Britney Spears in a new interview with "Good Morning America" that aired on Wednesday.
Bradley Cooper says Steven Spielberg hired him to helm 'Maestro'
TV // 6 hours ago
Bradley Cooper says Steven Spielberg hired him to helm 'Maestro'
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Bradley Cooper recalled how Steven Spielberg picked him to direct upcoming Leonard Bernstein biopic "Maestro" while appearing on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
Jacob Elordi says he would 'love' to beat up his 'Euphoria' character Nate
TV // 7 hours ago
Jacob Elordi says he would 'love' to beat up his 'Euphoria' character Nate
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Jacob Elordi discussed his character Nate from HBO's "Euphoria" while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
WWE 'NXT': AJ Styles battles Grayson Waller, Bron Breakker celebrates
TV // 8 hours ago
WWE 'NXT': AJ Styles battles Grayson Waller, Bron Breakker celebrates
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- AJ Styles came over from "Raw" to take on his rival Grayson Waller in the main event of WWE "NXT."
Isla Fisher, Josh Gad took 'Wolf Like Me' seriously
TV // 11 hours ago
Isla Fisher, Josh Gad took 'Wolf Like Me' seriously
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Stars Isla Fisher, Josh Gad and writer/director Abe Forsythe discuss their Peacock series "Wolf Like Me" and the secrets their characters are keeping.
'The Great': Hulu renews Elle Fanning series for Season 3
TV // 1 day ago
'The Great': Hulu renews Elle Fanning series for Season 3
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- "The Great," a comedy-drama series starring Elle Fanning as Catherine the Great, will return for a third season on Hulu.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Scream' betrays its legacy by ignoring comic element
Movie review: 'Scream' betrays its legacy by ignoring comic element
Isla Fisher, Josh Gad took 'Wolf Like Me' seriously
Isla Fisher, Josh Gad took 'Wolf Like Me' seriously
Aubrey Plaza to visit 'The White Lotus' in Season 2
Aubrey Plaza to visit 'The White Lotus' in Season 2
'The Real' co-host Jeannie Mai Jenkins gives birth to her first baby
'The Real' co-host Jeannie Mai Jenkins gives birth to her first baby
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' goes back to virtual production due to COVID-19
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' goes back to virtual production due to COVID-19
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement