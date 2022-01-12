Trending
TV
Jan. 12, 2022 / 9:53 AM

Jamie Lynn Spears on Britney Spears: 'I've only ever loved and supported her'

By Wade Sheridan
Jamie Lynn Spears discussed her relationship with sister Britney Spears on "Good Morning America." File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Jamie Lynn Spears discussed her relationship with Britney Spears in a new interview with Good Morning America that aired on Wednesday.

Britney Spears made headlines in November when a Los Angeles judge formally ended her conservatorship, which was handled by her father Jamie Spears. Her father became her legal guardian in 2008, taking over all of Britney Spears' financial decisions amid mental health concerns.

"I was happy. I was," Jamie Lynn Spears said about the conservatorship ending on GMA.

"When it was put into place I was 17-years-old. I was about to have a baby, so I didn't understand what was happening. Nor was I focused on that. I was focused on the fact that I was a 17-year-old about to have a baby. I understand just as little about it then as I do now," she continued.

Jamie Lynn Spears said that she didn't want to be in charge of her sister's estate and that she did not oversee any of her sister's funds. Jamie Lynn Spears stated that she supported Britney Spears in trying to end it.

"So when she needed help, I set up ways to do so. Went out of my way to make sure that she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship and just end this all for our family. If it's going to cause much discord, why continue it?" Jamie Lynn Spears said.

Britney Spears has unfollowed Jamie Lynn Spears on Instagram, leading to fans to believe that there is a rift between the pair. Britney Spears also said in July that she was hurt by Jamie Lynn Spears' tribute performance to her at the 2017 Radio Disney Awards.

"I love my sister. I've only ever loved and supported her and done what's right by her," Jamie Lynn Spears said.

Jamie Lynn Spears is releasing a memoir titled Things I Should Have Said, which will be released on Tuesday.

