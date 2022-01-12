Trending
Jan. 12, 2022 / 8:02 AM

Jacob Elordi says he would 'love' to beat up his 'Euphoria' character Nate

By Wade Sheridan

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Jacob Elordi discussed his character Nate from HBO's Euphoria while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Fallon mentioned to Elordi on Tuesday how his antagonistic character Nate got beat up at the end of Euphoria's Season 2 premiere and how fans enjoyed the scene.

"They were stoked. They were so happy about it," Elordi said about fans' reactions to Nate getting attacked before Fallon asked Elordi if he would agree with that sentiment.

"I think me as Jacob, I would love to beat him up. Like, I would love to give him a clip around the ears. But as Nate you know, I feel very bad for him," Elordi said.

Elordi's parents were in the audience at The Tonight Show with the actor explaining how his parents took him to New York City at a young age. Elordi said it was a special experience going to a New York Knicks game despite sitting in the nosebleeds.

"We're going to the Knicks tomorrow, but way closer," Elordi told his parents.

Euphoria Season 2 airs Sundays on HBO at 9 p.m. EST.

