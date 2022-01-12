ITV's 'Trigger Point' with Vicky McClure, Adrian Lester to premiere Jan. 23

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- ITV's new drama, Trigger Point, will premiere Sunday, Jan. 23 at 9 p.m. EST.

The show stars Vicky McClure and Adrian Lester.

ITV posted a short clip on Wednesday teasing viewers with an image of a woman wearing goggles and a clock counting down.

The channel also posted a picture of McClure and Lester donned in explosives officer outfits.

On her Twitter page, McClure added a longer trailer for the show last year, depicting the officers dealing with bomb detonations.

"My gut tells me we're dealing with sophisticated bombers," McClure's character says in the trailer.

Jed Mercurio (Line of Duty and Bodyguard) is an executive producer for the show.