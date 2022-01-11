Trending
Jan. 11, 2022

WWE 'Raw': Bobby Lashley confronts Brock Lesnar, Doudrop wins big

By Wade Sheridan

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- WWE Champion Brock Lesnar came face-to-face with his Royal Rumble opponent Bobby Lashley for the first time on Raw.

The Beast and his advocate Paul Heyman kicked things off on Monday but Lesnar was quickly interrupted by Lashley and his manager MVP. Lashley became the No. 1 contender after he defeated Big E, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens in a Fatal 4-Way match last week.

Lashley told Lesnar that it was an honor to share the ring with him but that the champ had been ducking him for 20 years. Lesnar responded that he has been winning championships in WWE and UFC over the past 20 years and that Lashley hasn't, keeping them separated from each other.

Lashley called Lesnar a comedian, causing The Beast to tell a knock, knock joke with Heyman that poked fun at Lesnar not even knowing who Lashley was. Lesnar exited the ring after calling Lashley a Brock Lesnar wannabe.

Lashley was then suddenly attacked by his former Hurt Business partners Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin who he had blown off before Raw started, telling the duo he didn't need their help against Lesnar. Lashley weathered their attacks and responded by driving them both into the ring post.

Lesnar defends the WWE Championship against Lashley at the Royal Rumble on Jan. 29.

Also on Raw, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan and Doudrop competed in a Triple Threat match in the main event to determine who will face Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch at the Royal Rumble.

Lynch watched the action from ringside and was a guest commentator for the highly-competitive match.

Morgan was able to lock in a unique submission hold on Belair but the EST of WWE broke free and then later delivered an impressive 450 Splash to both of her opponents. Belair continued to dominate and performed a Moonsault on both Morgan and Doudrop before she unleashed the KOD on Morgan.

Lynch then ran into the ring and prevented Belair from pinning Morgan. Lynch and Belair brawled outside the ring as Doudrop went to the second rope to perform a Banzai Drop on Morgan, which earned the three count.

The Man re-entered the ring to shake Doudrop's hand but instead she slapped her future opponent in the face and attempted to perform the Manhandle Slam. Doudrop wouldn't budge, however, and she responded by tossing Lynch out of the ring.

Raw Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle of RK-Bro defended their titles against Otis and Chad Gable of the Alpha Academy.

The Alpha Academy came prepared as the duo had been training each other on how to avoid Orton's deadly RKO finisher.

Gable was able to avoid the RKO and pushed Orton into the arms of Otis, who took The Viper out with a Powerslam. The move was enough to earn the three count, making The Alpha Academy the new Raw Tag Team Champions.

Other moments from Raw included Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode and Apollo Crews defeating United States Champion Damian Priest and The Street Profits; Seth Rollins confirming that he will challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble; Rollins defeating Big E; Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley ending their tag team before Nikki A.S.H. suddenly attacked and assaulted Ripley; and NXT's Grayson Waller preventing his rival AJ Styles from defeating Austin Theory.

Raw also saw the return of the demented Alexa Bliss as she attended a therapy session. Bliss has been missing in action for months after Charlotte Flair destroyed her prized doll Lilly. The therapist mentioned Lilly, which sent Bliss into a rage, causing her to destroy the therapist's office.

