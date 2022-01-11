'The Flight Attendant': Sharon Stone joins Season 2

1/5

Sharon Stone will play Cassie's (Kaley Cuoco) estranged mom on the HBO Max series "The Flight Attendant." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Sharon Stone is joining the cast of The Flight Attendant. The Hollywood Reporter said Tuesday that Stone will have a recurring role in Season 2 of the HBO Max series. Advertisement

Stone will play Lisa Bowden, the estranged mother of Cassie (Kaley Cuoco). Lisa would prefer to stay estranged after dealing with Cassie's alcoholism for years.

Deadline confirmed Stone's casting.

Season 2 will open with Cassie living a sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset. She becomes entangled in another international intrigue after inadvertently witnessing a murder on an overseas assignment.

In addition to Cuoco, Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz, Rosie Perez, T.R. Knight, Yasha Jackson and Audrey Grace Marshall will also return in Season 2. Moe McRae, Callie Hernandez and J.J. Soria have joined the cast as series regulars.

The Flight Attendant is based on the Chris Bohjalian novel of the same name. Steve Yockey and Natalie Chaidez serve as showrunners and executive produce with Cuoco.

Season 2 is expected to premiere on HBO Max in the spring.

Stone's most recent TV role was Lenore Osgood on the Netflix series Ratched.