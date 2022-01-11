John Cena says 'You can't see me' move started as a dare on 'Tonight Show'

1/5

John Cena spoke to Jimmy Fallon about his "You can't see me" move from WWE while wearing his "Peacemaker" costume on "The Tonight Show." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- John Cena described the origins behind his signature "You can't see me" move from his time in WWE while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Cena, who was wearing his outfit from HBO Max's Peacemaker, recalled on Monday how his younger brother Sean helped come up with the hand gesture and catchphrase as he was recording a 2005 rap album for WWE. The album contains Cena's WWE entrance theme "The Time is Now." Advertisement

"My younger brother Sean was always our litmus test. He kind of liked the same music and he would never go to the studio with us so we'd come home with our tracks and we'd play it for him and he was ruthless. He would never be satisfied with any song." Cena said.

"He heard 'The Time is Now' and just did this dance that Tony Yayo did in one of the G-Unit videos," he continued about the inspiration behind the "You can't see me" move.

Cena later modified the move and was dared by his cousin to perform it on WWE television.

"I'm like, 'I'll do it on TV.' And he's like, 'I dare you to do it on TV.' Little did he know I'll do this on TV," Cena said while pointing to his Peacemaker costume.

The move features Cena putting his hand in front of his face and waving it while proclaiming "You can't see me!" Cena would use the gesture to taunt opponents in WWE, making it a defining aspect of his professional wrestling persona. The move has also been transformed into a popular internet meme about Cena being invisible.

Cena and Fallon also competed against each other in Make it Last, a game where points are earned by lasting the longest in each challenge. Cena, feeling confident, said he would give Fallon his Peacemaker helmet if he lost. If Fallon lost, the late night host would have to frost his tips.

The score was tied as they reached the final round, which tasked Cena and Fallon with riding a mechanical bull. Cena was thrown off the bull, giving Fallon the victory. The late night host then donned the shiny Peacemaker helmet.

Peacemaker, based on the DC Comics character of the same name, comes to HBO Max on Thursday.