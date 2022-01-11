Trending
Jan. 11, 2022 / 9:17 AM

Jimmy Kimmel remembers Bob Saget: 'The sweetest man'

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
Jimmy Kimmel (L), and his wife, Molly McNearney, arrive at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in October 2017. Kimmel remembered his friend Bob Saget on his late night show. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Jimmy Kimmel paid tribute to his friend, the late Bob Saget on his late night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Saget, a stand-up comedian known for starring in Full House and America'a Funniest Home Videos, died Sunday at the age of 65.

"If you saw any of the many thoughts from people who knew him personally, a word that came up a lot was the sweetest. Bob was the sweetest, he was the sweetest man and the reason why people wrote that is because it's true," Kimmel said on Monday while getting emotional.

"It's the best word. If you had to pick one word to describe him that was it, the sweetest. I have so many wonderfully kind and supportive texts and emails and calls from Bob. He always had a compliment. He would write sometimes just to tell me he loved me and I know he did that for many people," he continued.

Kimmel mentioned how funny Saget was and how he hosted fundraising events for the Scleroderma Research Foundation after his sister died of the autoimmune disease.

Kimmel started to describe emails he would receive from Saget about life and the well-being of their children before he read a message that Saget had sent him.

"He wrote, 'One night soon let's go out and have some meat and some good damn drinks and talk about how lucky we are that we have them,'" Kimmel read.

"We did do that many times. When my son was in the hospital Bob checked in a lot so I want to send love to his daughters, to his wife Kelly and to his friends who loved him so much. He was very kind to everyone and he had no problem telling you that he loved you and what you meant to him," Kimmel continued.

Kimmel concluded by showing a clip of Saget with his close friend and Full House co-star John Stamos on Jimmy Kimmel Live as they paid tribute to the late Don Rickles.

