Trending
Advertisement
TV
Jan. 11, 2022 / 12:39 PM

'Dexter: New Blood' becomes most-watched series in Showtime history

By Annie Martin
1/5
'Dexter: New Blood' becomes most-watched series in Showtime history
Michael C. Hall reprises Dexter Morgan in the Showtime series "Dexter: New Blood." File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Dexter: New Blood has become the most-watched series in Showtime history.

Deadline said Tuesday that the Dexter sequel series averaged over 8 million weekly viewers across all Showtime platforms during its 10-episode run.

Advertisement

The New Blood finale also set a new ratings record, with 2 million viewers from streaming and on demand platforms.

In addition, the episode had 3 million total viewers Sunday, making it the biggest Showtime finale since Homeland in 2013.

Entertainment Weekly confirmed the news.

"We're thrilled by the overwhelming response from the millions of fans of Dexter: New Blood these past 10 weeks," Showtime Networks president Gary Levine said in a statement. "Whether they loved the finale or couldn't bear to see it end, we so appreciate their passion."

"Our deepest thanks to Michael, Clyde, Scott, and Marcos for delivering a profoundly powerful conclusion to our beloved and extraordinary series," he added, referencing series star Michael C. Hall, showrunner Clyde Phillips and executive producers Scott Reynolds and Marcos Siega

New Blood takes place 10 years after the events of Dexter, which had an eight-season run on Showtime from 2006 to 2013. The sequel series follows serial killer Dexter Morgan (Hall) as he attempts to start over in a small town in New York.

Advertisement

New Blood also stars Jack Alcott, Julia Jones, Johnny Sequoyah, Alano Miller, Jennifer Carpenter and Clancy Brown.

Read More

'The Flight Attendant': Sharon Stone joins Season 2 Betty White died of stroke, death certificate says Star Jones to serve as host, judge on 'Divorce Court' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Suspicion' trailer: Uma Thurman plays CEO in Apple TV+ thriller
TV // 7 minutes ago
'Suspicion' trailer: Uma Thurman plays CEO in Apple TV+ thriller
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- "Suspicion," a new thriller series starring Uma Thurman, Kunal Nayyar and Noah Emmerich, is coming to Apple TV+ in February.
'Parenthood,' 'Justified' reunions to take place at ATX TV Festival
TV // 10 minutes ago
'Parenthood,' 'Justified' reunions to take place at ATX TV Festival
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- A cast reunion for "Parenthood" and a creative team reunion for "Justified" are set to take place at the 2022 ATX TV Festival in Austin, Texas.
'The Flight Attendant': Sharon Stone joins Season 2
TV // 1 hour ago
'The Flight Attendant': Sharon Stone joins Season 2
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Sharon Stone will play Cassie's (Kaley Cuoco) estranged mom on the HBO Max series "The Flight Attendant."
Star Jones to serve as host, judge on 'Divorce Court'
TV // 3 hours ago
Star Jones to serve as host, judge on 'Divorce Court'
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Former "The View" host Star Jones will replace Faith Jenkins on "Divorce Court" in September.
Fraser Olender felt jealous during night with Rayna Lindsey, Jake Foulger
TV // 3 hours ago
Fraser Olender felt jealous during night with Rayna Lindsey, Jake Foulger
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- "Below Deck" star Fraser Olender said he believes Rayna Lindsey and Jake Foulger hooked up on the show.
'RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World' to premiere on Feb. 1
TV // 3 hours ago
'RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World' to premiere on Feb. 1
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- BBC Three has announced that "RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World" will premiere on Feb. 1.
Jimmy Kimmel remembers Bob Saget: 'The sweetest man'
TV // 4 hours ago
Jimmy Kimmel remembers Bob Saget: 'The sweetest man'
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Jimmy Kimmel paid tribute to his friend, the late Bob Saget on his late night talk show "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
John Cena says 'You can't see me' move started as a dare on 'Tonight Show'
TV // 5 hours ago
John Cena says 'You can't see me' move started as a dare on 'Tonight Show'
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- John Cena described the origins behind his signature "You can't see me" move from his time in WWE while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
WWE 'Raw': Bobby Lashley confronts Brock Lesnar, Doudrop wins big
TV // 6 hours ago
WWE 'Raw': Bobby Lashley confronts Brock Lesnar, Doudrop wins big
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- WWE Champion Brock Lesnar came face-to-face with his "Royal Rumble" opponent Bobby Lashley for the first time on "Raw."
Kaci Walfall: 'Naomi' may not want super powers
TV // 9 hours ago
Kaci Walfall: 'Naomi' may not want super powers
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11 (UPI) -- "Naomi" star Kaci Walfall and writer/executive producer Ava DuVernay discuss bringing the DC comic book to The CW.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Betty White died of stroke, death certificate says
Betty White died of stroke, death certificate says
WWE 'Raw': Bobby Lashley confronts Brock Lesnar, Doudrop wins big
WWE 'Raw': Bobby Lashley confronts Brock Lesnar, Doudrop wins big
Nickelodeon, CBS Sports join forces for NFL Wild Card Game
Nickelodeon, CBS Sports join forces for NFL Wild Card Game
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' goes back to virtual production due to COVID-19
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' goes back to virtual production due to COVID-19
'Walking Dead,' 'Prodigal Son' alum Tom Payne is a first-time dad
'Walking Dead,' 'Prodigal Son' alum Tom Payne is a first-time dad
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement