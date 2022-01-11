Trending
Advertisement
TV
Jan. 11, 2022 / 9:55 AM

Fraser Olender felt jealous during night with Rayna Lindsey, Jake Foulger

By Annie Martin

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Fraser Olender says he felt jealous during a night with his Below Deck co-stars Rayna Lindsey and Jake Foulger.

The television personality said on Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live that he believes Lindsey and Foulger hooked up on Below Deck.

Advertisement

Olender shared a three-way kiss with Lindsey and Foulger in Below Deck Season 9. Lindsey and Foulger have flirted throughout the season, and Olender was asked on WWHL if he believes Lindsey and Foulger hooked up one night after he left the room.

"Yeah, things got heated and you know, that's why I left," he said. "I didn't want to let myself get involved in anything I didn't want to be in, and I didn't want to be involved with that."

Olender was also asked if he felt jealous or sad to be the third wheel.

"Yeah, it did. I can't lie, in the moment I was a bit like, ugh," he said. "But it was just a bit seedy, also I don't enjoy Norbert, so I thought get myself out of this [expletive] and go find myself some peace and quiet on my own."

Advertisement

Below Deck is a Bravo reality series that follows the crew of a superyacht during charter season. Olender serves as 2nd steward in Season 9, with Lindsey as deckhand and Foulger as lead deckhand.

Read More

Rachel Hargrove says she doesn't regret quitting 'Below Deck' Jennie Nguyen: Lisa Barlow 'stuck in the middle' of Jen Shah, Meredith Marks feud Teresa Giudice celebrates daughter Gia's 21st birthday: 'Best weekend' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Star Jones to serve as host, judge on 'Divorce Court'
TV // 6 minutes ago
Star Jones to serve as host, judge on 'Divorce Court'
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Former "The View" host Star Jones will replace Faith Jenkins on "Divorce Court" in September.
'RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World' to premiere on Feb. 1
TV // 39 minutes ago
'RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World' to premiere on Feb. 1
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- BBC Three has announced that "RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World" will premiere on Feb. 1.
Jimmy Kimmel remembers Bob Saget: 'The sweetest man'
TV // 1 hour ago
Jimmy Kimmel remembers Bob Saget: 'The sweetest man'
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Jimmy Kimmel paid tribute to his friend, the late Bob Saget on his late night talk show "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
John Cena says 'You can't see me' move started as a dare on 'Tonight Show'
TV // 2 hours ago
John Cena says 'You can't see me' move started as a dare on 'Tonight Show'
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- John Cena described the origins behind his signature "You can't see me" move from his time in WWE while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
WWE 'Raw': Bobby Lashley confronts Brock Lesnar, Doudrop wins big
TV // 3 hours ago
WWE 'Raw': Bobby Lashley confronts Brock Lesnar, Doudrop wins big
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- WWE Champion Brock Lesnar came face-to-face with his "Royal Rumble" opponent Bobby Lashley for the first time on "Raw."
Kaci Walfall: 'Naomi' may not want super powers
TV // 6 hours ago
Kaci Walfall: 'Naomi' may not want super powers
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11 (UPI) -- "Naomi" star Kaci Walfall and writer/executive producer Ava DuVernay discuss bringing the DC comic book to The CW.
Aubrey Plaza to visit 'The White Lotus' in Season 2
TV // 14 hours ago
Aubrey Plaza to visit 'The White Lotus' in Season 2
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- HBO announced Monday that Aubrey Plaza has joined the cast of its series "The White Lotus" for its second season.
Apple renews 'The Morning Show' for Season 3
TV // 19 hours ago
Apple renews 'The Morning Show' for Season 3
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced Monday that it has renewed "The Morning Show," starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, for a third season.
Nickelodeon, CBS Sports join forces for NFL Wild Card Game
TV // 21 hours ago
Nickelodeon, CBS Sports join forces for NFL Wild Card Game
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon and CBS Sports have teamed up to present a special, kid-friendly presentation of the NFL's upcoming Wild Card Game between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers.
'Getting Curious' trailer shows Jonathan Van Ness ice skate, eat bugs
TV // 21 hours ago
'Getting Curious' trailer shows Jonathan Van Ness ice skate, eat bugs
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- "Queer Eye" star Jonathan Van Ness will explore the world in the new Netflix series "Getting Curious."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Nickelodeon, CBS Sports join forces for NFL Wild Card Game
Nickelodeon, CBS Sports join forces for NFL Wild Card Game
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' goes back to virtual production due to COVID-19
'Live with Kelly and Ryan' goes back to virtual production due to COVID-19
WWE 'Raw': Bobby Lashley confronts Brock Lesnar, Doudrop wins big
WWE 'Raw': Bobby Lashley confronts Brock Lesnar, Doudrop wins big
Betty White died of stroke, death certificate says
Betty White died of stroke, death certificate says
'Book of Boba Fett' posters highlight Black Krrsantan, Jabba the Hutt's cousins
'Book of Boba Fett' posters highlight Black Krrsantan, Jabba the Hutt's cousins
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement