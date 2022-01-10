Trending
Jan. 10, 2022

BBC Three gives first look at 'Starstruck' S2 with Rose Matafeo

By Wade Sheridan

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- BBC Three has released the first image from Starstruck Season 2 starring Rose Matafeo and Nikesh Patel.

Starstruck, which began in June, follows millennial Jessie (Matafeo) who is living in London while juggling two dead end jobs. Her life changes after she becomes romantically involved with famous film star Tom (Patel).

The first-look image features Jessie brushing her teeth in the same bathroom as Tom with the pair starring at each other.

Season 2 will explore Jessie deciding to stay in London to pursue a relationship with Tom and the real-world consequences of her grand gesture.

Minnie Driver is returning as Tom's agent Cath with Russell Tovey joining the cast for Season 2.

Starstruck Season 2 is coming to BBC Three in February with a premiere date set to be announced at a later time. The series also airs on HBO Max in the U.S., ABC in Australia and on TVNZ in New Zealand.

Matafeo also created the series and serves as co-writer alongside Alice Snedden and Nic Sampson.

