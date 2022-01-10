'Power Book IV: Force': Joseph Sikora takes Chicago by storm in new trailer

1/2

Joseph Sikora stars in the new trailer for "Power Book IV: Force." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Joseph Sikora's Tommy Egan leaves New York for Chicago in the new trailer for Starz's Power Book IV: Force. Tommy, following the events of the original Power, takes Chicago by storm in his quest to become the city's biggest drug dealer in the clip released on Monday. Advertisement

Tommy sees Chicago as a fresh start and inserts himself between the city's two leading crews. Tommy also starts to make new enemies and friends as he goes deeper into Chicago's underworld.

"In a city divided by race, Tommy straddles the line, ultimately becoming the lynchpin that not only unites them -- but holds the power to watch them crumble," reads the synopsis.

Power Book IV: Force will premiere Feb. 6 at 9 p.m. EST on Starz in the U.S. and Canada and on international streaming platform StarzPlay across Europe, Latin America and Japan.

Co-stars include Isaac Keys, Lili Simmons, Gabrielle Ryan, Shane Harper, Kris D. Lofton, Anthony Fleming III, Lucien Cambric and Tommy Flanagan.

The series hails from creator, writer and executive producer Courtney A. Kemp and executive producer Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson. Robert Munic (Vital Signs) is serving as showrunner and executive producer.

Advertisement

Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 premiered on Starz in November.