Nickelodeon, CBS Sports join forces for NFL Wild Card Game

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon and CBS Sports have teamed up to present a special, kid-friendly presentation of the NFL's upcoming Wild Card Game between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers.

The game will be broadcast on Nickelodeon on Sunday starting at 4:30 p.m. EST. The special presentation will air alongside CBS Sports' broadcast of the game.

Nickelodeon viewers will experience enhanced on-field graphics, augmented reality including an AR blimp that will fly around the stadium and new takes on the pregame and halftime shows.

CBS Sports' Noah Eagle, former NFL star Nate Burleson and Nickelodeon star Gabrielle Nevaeh Green of That Girl Lay Lay fame will serve as announcers.

Nickelodeon star Dylan Gilmer of Young Dylan will be a sideline reporter while Iain Armitage of Young Sheldon will explain penalty calls.

Fans can also vote on which player earns the Nickelodeon Valuable Player award through NFLNickPlay.com. The halftime show will additionally feature a special look at upcoming Nickelodeon animated series Big Nate, based on the best-selling children's book series by Lincoln Peirce.

The NFL Wild Card Game can be streamed through the NFL app while CBS Sports' telecast can be streamed through Paramount+ and the CBS Sports app.