Jennie Nguyen: Lisa Barlow 'stuck in the middle' of Jen Shah, Meredith Marks feud

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Jennie Nguyen thinks her Real Housewives of Salt Lake City co-star Jen Shah put Lisa Barlow in the "middle" of her feud with Meredith Marks.

The television personality appeared on Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, where she discussed Shah and Barlow's physical altercation.

Sunday's RHOSCL showed Shaw and Barlow clash on a bus while on the way to Zion National Park with the cast. The fight got physical, with producers restraining Shah at one point.

Shah was upset with Barlow because she believes Barlow has a double standard when it comes to her friendship with Marks versus Shah. Shah and Marks have been feuding since Season 1.

Nguyen weighed in on the drama on WWHL.

"Well, Lisa is a friend of Meredith and with Jen. So she's stuck in the middle trying to make sure that the relationship works," Nguyen said.

"You know, Jen kind of put her in the position of pick sides -- 'Pick me or pick Meredith, you can't have both.' Lisa's like, 'I can't do that. You guys are both my friends and you can't make me pick sides, because that's not fair,'" she added. "And Jen was unhappy and I guess it escalated."

Barlow gave an update on her friendship with Shah on WWHL in December amid Shah's legal issues. Shah and her assistant Stuart Smith were arrested in March and charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.

On WWHL, Barlow was asked to explain why she considers herself a better friend to Shah than Shah is to her.

"You know, with my conversations with Jen, mostly they revolve around Jen," Barlow said. "I'm a great friend to her."

Barlow confirmed she is still in touch with Shah, despite upsetting Shah with her previous comments about the legal situation on WWHL.

"I used to speak to Jen a lot. Since I was here last, we don't speak as much," she said. "I think I upset her."

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is in its second season on Bravo.