Jan. 10, 2022 / 9:57 AM

'Bel-Air' trailer introduces cast of 'Fresh Prince' reboot

By Annie Martin

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Peacock is giving a glimpse of the new series Bel-Air.

The streaming service shared a trailer for The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot Monday featuring Jabari Banks as Will Smith.

The preview shows Will (Banks) go to live with his uncle Phil (Adrian Holmes) and aunt Viv (Cassandra Freeman) in Bel Air, Los Angeles, after a dangerous altercation in his hometown of Philadelphia.

Will's cousins Carlton (Olly Sholotan), Hilary (Coco Jones) and Ashley (Akira Akbar) help introduce him to his affluent new neighborhood and school.

"This town will try to make you forget who you are and where you came from. Don't let it do that," a character tells Will in the opening scene.

Bel-Air is based on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which starred Will Smith as Will and had a six-season run on NBC from 1990 to 1996. It is also inspired by Bel-Air, a 2019 short film written and directed by Morgan Cooper that gives a darker, more dramatic imagining of Fresh Prince.

The new series is directed by Cooper, who co-wrote the show with T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson. Brady and Newson serve as co-showrunners and also executive produce with Cooper and Smith.

Bel-Air premieres Feb. 13 on Peacock.

