Jan. 8, 2022 / 10:39 AM

Amy Schneider is first woman to pass $1M milestone on 'Jeopardy!'

By Karen Butler
Amy Schneider is first woman to pass $1M milestone on 'Jeopardy!'
"Jeopardy!" contestant Amy Schneider is on a streak. Photo courtesy of Amy Schneider/Twitter

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Contestant Amy Schneider passed the $1 million milestone on Jeopardy! Friday.

"With $1,019,600 in all-time winnings, Amy Schneider has joined a very exclusive club among Jeopardy! champions!" the game show's Twitter feed said.

Ken Jennings -- who won $4.5 million during his own run as a contestant and now alternates hosting the series with Mayim Bialik -- retweeted the post, adding: "She did it! And in just 28 games, faster than my pace and tied with Matt Amodio."

The Today show said Schneider is the first woman to reach the $1 million mark on the show.

Schneider celebrated the achievement on social media.

"I'll get back to the backlogged game threads tomorrow," she wrote. "But I just want to acknowledge how overwhelmed I am by the things being written about me, and about what this run means. This has been a life-changing experience, thank you all so so much for your kindness and support."

Schneider will play again on Monday.

Earlier this week, she was robbed in Oakland, Calif., and lost her phone, ID and credit cards. She was not physically injured in the incident.

